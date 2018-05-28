Stuart Olding has joined French second-tier club Brive

The 25-year-old had been without a club after his contract was revoked by Ulster and the Irish Rugby Football Union last month. Olding was acquitted of rape charges in March, as was then Ulster teammate Paddy Jackson.

Olding has been previously linked with Sale Sharks and Exeter Chiefs but both clubs have distanced themselves from the move.

Incoming head coach Jeremy Davidson, a former Ulster and Ireland player, has brought Olding to central France.