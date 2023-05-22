Struggling families in line for tax break of €1,000 in Budget

Fine Gael wants to see a tax break of €1,000 a year for workers on the average household income ahead of Coalition talks on the Budget this October.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s party is pushing for considerably larger cuts to income tax and the universal social charge than in previous years as a result of the record budget surpluses being projected over the next four years.

The call amounts to an opening salvo from Fine Gael ahead of Budget talks with Fianna Fáil and the Green Party that are expected to get under way later this summer and continue to the autumn.

Any tax breaks for workers will ultimately have to be approved by the Fianna Fáil Finance Minister Michael McGrath, who is likely to face an unprecedented clamour from ministers across the three coalition parties for major tax and spending measures following projected budget surpluses of €10bn this year and €16bn next year.

Writing for the Irish Independent, three Fine Gael junior ministers – Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, Martin Heydon and Peter Burke – argue that tax relief in the next Budget has been “well-earned” and should go further than in Budgets 2022 and 2023.

“A thriving economy means more resources for the Exchequer at every budget, which will also allow us to put more money back in people’s pockets to help with the cost-of-living crisis and give the squeezed middle a break,” the three Fine Gael ministers write.

“While we need to consider inflation and wages, tax relief in the next Budget has been well-earned. A full-time worker on an average wage of €52,000 should get a tax break of more than €1,000 in October’s Budget. That is an extra €1,000 in your pocket after taxes.

“In context, after adjusting bands and credits, the 2023 tax measures were worth €831 when combined with the USC band increase. In Budget 2022, it was €400.

“Those who may not qualify for state supports but still strive to do the best for their families and build for their own futures. Those who work hard and feel they pay for everything. They deserve a break, including through a package of tax reform that results in a meaningful amount of extra money in ­people’s pockets.”

Mr Varadkar is understood to endorse the call from his three junior ministers, one of whom, Ms Carroll MacNeill, is the Minister of the State in Mr McGrath’s Department of Finance.

Speaking to RTÉ last Thursday, Mr Varadkar said he wanted middle-income people to pay less income tax, noting that the Coalition had raised the band for the higher rate of income tax to €40,000.

Leo Varadkar: Cost of living crisis could go on for years

“I don’t like people on average incomes paying the highest rate of income tax. I don’t like to see people losing half their pay increase or half their overtime on income tax. So whether we do it by increasing the band up from €40,000 to a higher figure or a middle rate I am not actually hung up on whether we do it – so long as we do it,” said Mr Varadkar.

“One of the reasons why my party agreed to participate in this government is because we got a commitment in the Programme for Government that we would index bands and credits to earnings and that means another substantial income tax package in the forthcoming Budget.

“Which means middle- income people – in fact, all workers – but particularly ­middle-income people will be able to keep more of the money they earn.

“I am absolutely open to how we achieve that but I am insistent that that Programme for Government commitment be honoured.”