Monday 12 February 2018

Strong winds and low temperatures expected as national weather warning kicks in

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Ireland is set for heavy winds and low temperatures as the latest weather warning to hit the country comes into effect.

A national Status Yellow wind and rain weather warning will remain in place until 6.00am tomorrow.

Met Éireann says there is a risk of thundery downpours with gusts of between 90 and 110km/hr expected.

Localised flooding is also a risk.

A snow-ice warning will also kick into effect at 3.00am on Tuesday morning and will last until 10.00am. Temperatures will drop below freezing and widespread frost is expected.

Gardaí in Kerry have also noted that Conor Pass is impassable until further notice due to icy conditions.

Meanwhile, in the capital the Luas Green and Red lines are experiencing "significant delays" due to a system fault.

Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus services for both the Red and Greens Line as an alternative.

 

Clamping is also suspended at all Luas Park and Ride rides today due to a technical fault.

The Luas live feed app, website and platform Passenger Information Displays (PID) are down at the moment due to a technical fault.

The incoming weather alerts follows snow and icy conditions which have caused treacherous driving conditions across the country earlier today.

A number of schools across Donegal had to close after heavy snow and freezing temperatures forced road closures.

Earlier Bus Éireann had to cancel a number of bus services in Cork and the northeast due to snow.

