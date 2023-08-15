Striking firefighters were given ‘incorrect information’ on jobseeker’s payments

A government department has admitted it issued “incorrect information” in relation to jobseeker’s payments to striking firefighters following accusations it tried to break the dispute.

Siptu sector organiser Brendan O’Brien said the union received reports last week from across the country that part-time firefighters had their payments refused because of the strike.

The union said around a third, or 550, of the firefighters, get social protection benefits on top of their salaries.

Siptu has written to the department requesting clarification on whether social protection payments were being deliberately blocked.

The letter to Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said the payments are a vital lifeline to many of those who do not have second jobs.

The firefighters are holding rolling strikes and shut down internal communications since last Saturday in a dispute over pay and staff shortages.

A department spokesperson said it is aware a small number of letters were issued to some retained firefighters with incorrect information in relation to their jobseeker’s payments.

“No disallowances as a result of the industrial dispute have been implemented by the department,” said the spokesperson.

He said the letters were issued in error and the department is contacting the individuals concerned to clarify the position and apologise for any concern caused.

Siptu public administration and community divisional organiser Karan O Loughlin said last week it was difficult for firefighters to find employment which will release them regularly at very short notice to attend fires, road traffic accidents or storm and weather events.

Although part-time, she said the firefighters need to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Social protection support is therefore critical to keeping firefighters in the retained service during this recruitment and retention crisis,” she said.

She claimed the Government was trying to break the dispute and to use retained firefighters as a deterrent to other public service workers who might fight back against poor pay and conditions.

Mr O’Brien said the firefighters are on strike from their firefighter jobs but remain available for other work. “There is therefore no reason whatsoever that social protection payments should be stopped or withheld,” he said.

Last Saturday, the firefighters ramped up industrial action.

Siptu said all stations went “dark” by having no internal communications other than life-saving information, in addition to rolling strikes at half of the 200 stations.