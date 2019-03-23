Striking a pose: Irish actress inspires giant bronze sculpture

An Irish actress who inspired a giant bronze sculpture of a female figure has told how she hopes the dramatic piece can now inspire young girls.

An Irish actress who inspired a giant bronze sculpture of a female figure has told how she hopes the dramatic piece can now inspire young girls.

Dubliner Nicola Kavanagh also batted off criticism of the huge piece and praised its "striking" beauty.

Ms Kavanagh said she found the 7-metre high, 9.5-tonne statue, called 'Messenger', beautiful.

It was delivered in dramatic fashion to the Theatre Royal Plymouth this week.

The piece is based on a pose struck by Kavanagh during a rehearsal for 'Othello' at the Plymouth theatre in 2014.

"It's amazing, absolutely incredible, really striking," she told 'The Guardian'.

"She's brave, she's not afraid. She is ready for anything that comes her way.

"If one little girl in Plymouth or anywhere else sees her and is inspired, that would be great.

"There aren't that many statues of women and those that are around are passive, demure or looking beautiful.

"She looks like she's engaging and acting in a rebellious manner.

"I have two nieces, and I think it's very important that little girls and little boys see women doing things - and you can't miss 'Messenger'."

The statue was created by Cornish artist Joseph Hillier.

Irish Independent