Strike threat ends as Ryanair pilots vote unanimously to back deal

The threat of further Ryanair strikes in Ireland has lifted after pilots unanimously backed a deal to end a bitter row over work practices.

The Irish Airline Pilots Association said 100pc of the pilots who were balloted voted in favour of the agreement.

The pilots mounted pickets during five strikes over the last two months, culminating in a stoppage with colleagues in four other countries on the same day.

And independent mediator Kieran Mulvey, who chaired talks on the deal, said he now expects the Ryanair board to withdraw letters of protective notice issued to 300 employees.

The airline had threatened job cuts this winter when it moved aircraft to Poland.

Ialpa said 250 directly employed and contracted pilots were balloted.

They backed the deal that was brokered at talks chaired by independent mediator Mr Mulvey last month.

An Ialpa spokesperson said the result shows that pilots see the agreement as the “first step” towards fairness for Ryanair pilots.

He said the agreement will also help the budget airline in recruiting and retaining pilots in future.

The pilots had demanded a better system to allocate holidays and decide base transfers and promotions.

They wanted this to be based on seniority, which is the length of time they are in their job.

It is understood that they achieved most of their demands on this issue, but compromised on issues relating to base transfers.

“In the light of this decision I now anticipate and expect that the board of Ryanair will now lift and withdraw the letters of protective notices issued to employees,” said Mr Mulvey.

“I wish to welcome the decision today by Fórsa/Ialpa to accept the terms of the mediated agreement with Ryanair.

“I believe this marks a significant landmark in the context of the recent positive engagement between the parties which led to this agreement on key aspects of the working conditions and terms of employment of pilot grades in the Republic.”

He said the agreement allows him to have a continued oversight role and he hopes the parties use this to build on this.

Mr Mulvey said this would benefit “the commercial success of Ryanair and the successful resolution through this process of matters of concern to pilot grades”.

He said the General Secretary and Assistant General Secretary of the ICTU , Patricia King and Liam Berney were central to achieving the agreement.

IALPA spokesperson Captain Joe May said its members fully respect Ryanair’s operational model but no longer accept its “highly problematic” employment model.

“After decades of declining terms and conditions, pilots in Ryanair have now firmly found a unified voice,” he said.

“When pilots are treated fairly and transparently by an airline, they will be motivated to contribute to their airline’s success, stay at the company and make their career with that airline.”

He thanked mediator Kieran Mulvey for his willingness to help resolve the dispute, the airline for taking part in the talks, and the Irish Congress of Unions.

Online Editors