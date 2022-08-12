Stretch of Limerick-Dublin M7 closed following collision as tailback spans kilometres

A collision on the M7 Eastbound near Roscrea has seen a stretch of the motorway closed as tailbacks could be seen for kilometres.

The collision occurred shortly after 5:30pm on Friday just before the Roscrea exit 22 on the M7.

The road has now been fully closed at Moneygall at exit 23 and diversions are in place.

Hundreds of cars are stretched along a considerable distance with cars at a standstill for a considerable amount of time in the summer sun.

Multiple units of the National Ambulance Service and the fire service rushed to the scene this evening.

It is not yet known how many people were injured in the collision and updates on the road reopening will be published as soon as they become available.

More to follow..