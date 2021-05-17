Streets transformed as Dublin tries to coax people back after lockdown

Large areas of the capital are to undergo a physical transformation over the coming weeks aimed at bringing people and life back to the city streets.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council today launched its ‘Summer Streets’ initiative which aims to create a more Continental-style streetscape “that will allow people to move around in safety and comfort and allow diners to enjoy the outdoor dining experience, help hospitality businesses re-establish in, what we hope will be, improving times and deliver an enhanced vibrancy to our streets.”

Following on from similar initiatives in Blackrock, Dundrum, Sandycove, Glasthule and Dalkey, work will begin in the coming days to temporarily fill in on-street parking spaces and erect planters in Cabinteely Village and other parts of the country ahead of the June 7 reopening of outdoor dining.

“The finished space will then be handed over to the businesses who will then be able to put out their own street furniture, awnings or canopies,” according to the council.

Other works to provide people-friendly public spaces to encourage outdoor dining will also take place later this summer in Stepaside, Monkstown and Dún Laoghaire.

Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Una Power said: “This initiative aims bring buzz back to our street and improve the streetscape in a more people oriented way. It is also a demonstration of council’s commitment to continuing to support local business, especially the hospitality sector, bringing footfall into our smaller villages. Very excited to see this come to Cabinteely - it's going to be a fantastic spot for an outdoor summer!”

Meanwhile, Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu today launched Dublin City Council’s “We’ve Missed You Too” campaign which also encourages people to return to the city streets this summer as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

“Dublin City Council has been working hard to ensure that that the city is ready and safe for everyone to enjoy. The city has wonderful outdoor spaces, and they will be key to how it is experienced in the future,” she said.

"The pedestrianisation of streets in and around Grafton Street, South Anne Street, Drury Street and Dame Court, the use of street space for al-fresco dining in Capel Street and Merrion Row, new street furniture, the increase in cycle lanes, bins and public toilets will enhance the city’s long-term attractiveness now, and in the future when we welcome our international visitors back.”

Richard Guiney, chief executive of the DublinTown business group, said: “Dublin city businesses very much look forward to welcoming back their customers, having missed them over the past number of months. It has been a difficult time for the city’s business community who need the support of Dubliners now more than ever. We know Dubliners love their city and its unique character and this is a time to savour what makes Dublin so special as we re-emerge together and once again make the city streets our own.”



