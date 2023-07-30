Street preacher’s comments during Belfast Pride investigated as hate crime

Still from the video that has circulated online

A Belfast city councillor is to meet with police following an incident during Saturday’s Pride parade, where a street preacher said that those present wanted to “rape our children”.

The PSNI confirmed they are investigating the incident at Royal Avenue on Saturday as a hate crime.

The preacher was filmed standing with a loud hailer outside the Primark building as the Pride parade was passing.

Police were standing nearby while the comments were being made, as was Alliance Party councillor Micky Murray.

Mr Murray said he had already asked for a meeting with police to discuss the decision not to allow officers to take part in the Belfast Pride parade whilst wearing uniform.

He said he will now be raising what he claims was a failure to move the street preacher on, when he meets with Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton on Wednesday.

Mr Murray said the street preacher had been known to engage in similar language in the past and he had asked one of the officers in attendance to keep an eye on what was said.

Within minutes of alerting police the man was filmed shouting: “Homosexuals have become so brazen and they want to rape the righteous,” adding “that’s what is happening today, they want to rape our children”.

The man added: “We need to stand up against the sin of homosexuality.”

Superintendent Christian Bradley said police are aware of a video circulating on social media showing a male using a public address system in the Royal Avenue area of the city on Saturday prior to the parade.

“Officers were present at the scene and gathered evidence on body worn video. This footage is being reviewed by investigators,” he added.

“The incident is being treated as a hate crime.”

There is no specific hate crime legislation in Northern Ireland. In the past, public order offences have been used to prosecute so-called ‘hate speech’.

Mr Murray said that police at the scene were “really dismissive” of his concerns.

“People were visibly and audibly outraged, asking why police were not stopping him,” he said.

“After I heard the comments it took me about an hour to gather myself and it did take away from the positivity of the day.

“He shouted this while families were walking by, while young people who may be struggling with their sexuality or gender identity or mental health in general were listening, and police were standing by and watching it and allowing it to continue.

“I was one of those people who when police said they were not taking part in Pride came out publicly and said this is the wrong decision.

“This incident has made me second guess should police be participating in Pride?

“The message preached by people who proclaim to be Christians was deeply offensive and in my view constitutes hate speech.

“It is also a case in point as to why we still need Pride.”

Around 70,000 people attended Belfast Pride, with more than 250 different groups signed up to take part in the event, an increase of 25pc on last year.