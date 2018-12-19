The army bomb disposal team has been called by gardai to Drogheda, Co Louth after a suspicious device was found at a house.

The army bomb disposal team has been called by gardai to Drogheda, Co Louth after a suspicious device was found at a house.

Street evacuated as suspicious device found at house in Drogheda

Mary Street in Drogheda has now been sealed off and evacuated.

It is not yet known if this is related to an ongoing feud between criminal gangs.

"Gardaí in Drogheda are investigating the discovery of a suspicious device in Mary St, Drogheda. The area has been evacuated and EOD have been informed," a garda spokeswoman said.

Online Editors