Two new 'mini-storms' in the next 48 hours ahead of plummeting temperatures

Homeowners and businesses along the south and west coast are now being warned of a "real risk" of further flooding in the wake of Storm Eleanor.

Emergency responders, ministers and Met Eireann have held a meeting in Dublin to assess the situation for the coming hours. Chair of National Emergency Co-ordination Centre Sean Hogan said there is "unfortunately still some threat coming towards us".

Around 2,000 homes are still without power as a result of the damage caused by last night's winds. A further 5,000 customers lost supply this morning due to lightning and high winds. Some 4,500 of these are still without power.

Mr Hogan said parts of Galway city that are not normally susceptible to floods were hit. He said adequate warnings were issued to local authorities but there are always "limitations" because storms can change direction at any moment.

latest graphics for today pic.twitter.com/KLB92AP8Ey — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 3, 2018

"What was a surprise was the extent of what happened in Galway and the speed at which it happened," he said. Mr Hogan said a combination of wind strength, a change in direction towards Galway and high waves in the Atlantic Ocean caused a surge of water into the city.

He urged people along the south and west coast to stay away from coastlines until the windy weather passes on Friday.

Met Eireann's Evelyn Cusack said two smaller weather events will take place in the southwest in the coming days.

"This is not a major event that we know of as yet," she said, but added that it's "not certain" what way the approaching weather fronts will develop. By the weekend there will be a "dramatic change" with a return to calm but very cold weather with heavy frost at night.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy insisted suitable preparation and planning was in place in Galway yesterday but forecasters and local authorities "can't predict everything that will happen". "We believed the main problems would be this morning," he said.

A new yellow weather warning has also been issued for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow. The wind warning will come into effect at 3am Thursday and will remain in place until 1pm on Thursday afternoon. Meanwhile, financial supports have been promised to those affected by Storm Eleanor as a massive clean-up operation is underway in the worst-hit areas and the country braces for continued strong winds.

The storm wreaked havoc from west to east of the country last night bring gusts of 155km/h, causing flooding and leaving thousands without power. The Department’s Community Welfare Services staff will assess the level of service required across the country, particularly in the Galway area, which was hit with the worst of the flooding. As the clean-up operations begin, financial supports will be made available to householders affected and the Humanitarian Assistance scheme activated as necessary according to the Government.

High tide has passed this morning in Galway with no flooding. However, emergency services remain on duty and there is a warning that high tide this evening might bring rising waters. ESB Networks said that it had restored power to 148,000 customers post-Storm Eleanor but that 2,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power. Network teams are continuing to work safely in wet and windy conditions towards restoring power to these customers tonight.

Of the customers who lost supply since this morning due to lightning and high winds today, a further 4,500 homes, farms and businesses remain without power this evening as a result. According to the ESB, it is expected that "all but small pockets of customers will have their power restored this evening".

