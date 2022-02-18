Almost 7,000 homes nationwide are without power as the Storm Eunice ‘weather bomb’ lands in Ireland causing severe disruption and significant damage across much of the country.

Red wind and orange snow warnings have left schools, colleges and banks closed in nine counties this morning.

Counties Cork, Kerry, Clare and Waterford have been issued with red wind warnings and are expected to experience the most severe and damaging winds, with gusts in excess of 130kmh and a significant risk of coastal flooding due to high tide coinciding with storm surges.

The storm made landfall over Clare, Kerry and Cork in the early hours of the morning - with a Status Red alert in place there from 3am until 8am.

Waterford came under a Status Red alert from 7am.

Almost 5,000 homes across Cork and Kerry are already without power due to line damage caused by Storm Eunice's powerful gusts and flying debris.

The worst of the damage was in Bantry in west Cork and Caherciveen in Kerry.

Hundreds of other homes across Donegal, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Wexford and Waterford also lost power in localised outages.

However, there have been no reports so far of major coastal flooding in vulnerable low-lying towns and cities.

Bus Éireann has announced the suspension of services in Cork and Kerry until 10am.

The entire country has been placed under yellow wind, snow and rain warnings from 1am today – with red wind warnings for Cork, Kerry, Clare and Waterford took effect at 3am.

Orange snow and wind warnings across much of the country also came into force at 3am as Met Éireann predicted “blizzard-like conditions” for many, especially across Ulster and Connacht.

Met Eireann has updated it’s yellow weather warning of snow and ice for the entire country that will last until 10am on Saturday morning.

Schools and colleges in counties Cork, Kerry, Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare and Waterford will remain closed for the duration of the weather warnings, while parts of Waterford city and Dungarvan were closed to the public due to fears of flooding.

The decision was taken following a meeting yesterday of the National Emergency Coordination Committee.

Storm Eunice is known as a weather bomb due to its rapidly decreasing pressure in a short period of time, leading to snowfall, high winds and heavy rain. Fallen power lines and trees, and other storm damage is likely as a result.

Cork and Kerry will bear the initial brunt of Storm Eunice’s fury. Wind gusts are expected to reach close to 140kmh in some exposed coastal areas with sustained, average gusts of 80kmh in many other areas.

The winds are expected to ease by lunchtime.

A Status Red storm warning means lives are potentially in peril, Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy warned.

“What red means is that there is a danger to life. That is a quite dramatic statement but what it means is if you are going out in that weather, you are putting your life at risk because the winds are so strong there is a potential for significant fallen trees, significant debris from buildings that may not be all that secure and significant hazards due to the potential of fallen trees, especially if someone is driving,” he said.

“If we think back to Storm Ophelia [2017] we had the tragic loss of life of three people all due to fallen trees during that storm so red warning basically means stay at home.”

High tides and Storm Eunice are due on the west coast today, with massive waves pounding the 60ft high cliffs at Doolin, Co Clare, yesterday. Photo: Press 22 / Facebook

High tides and Storm Eunice are due on the west coast today, with massive waves pounding the 60ft high cliffs at Doolin, Co Clare, yesterday. Photo: Press 22

The general advice to schools in Status Red areas was to consider not opening where a warning related to wind is forecast to coincide with the periods during which students and staff would be expected to travel to and from school.

The decision was also taken to extend the closures to the five counties in the north-west, where snow will lead to blizzard-like conditions in parts with treacherous driving conditions forecast today.

The Department of Education has advised that all other counties may open schools, subject to local conditions. However, this opens the possibilities some schools elsewhere could close.

Where schools do close, the department said online teaching and learning should take place where possible in line with schools’ remote teaching and learning plans. School bus services in the affected counties have been cancelled.

Nine Aer Lingus flights scheduled for today were cancelled from Dublin and Cork airports due to anticipated high winds here and the UK.

Flights to Amsterdam, London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Birmingham, Bristol and Manchester have been cancelled with Aer Lingus saying further disruption was possible.

Meanwhile, Bus Éireann was suspending all bus services in counties Clare, Cork and Kerry from 1am to 10am today and this suspension will also apply to all routes operating into and out of the status red warning areas.

AIB Group was closing its branches, along with EBS branches, in areas impacted by Red and Orange warnings until 1pm.

Driving conditions were expected to be treacherous in the north-west, west and north midlands until 3pm, due to the likelihood of lying snow and poor visibility from driving snow and sleet in concert with winds of up to 130kmh. Gardaí issued a special warning to people not to attempt to take selfies during the height of the storm.

They also warned people to stay away from exposed coastal areas such as piers, cliffs and high-span bridges.

Such was the violence of Storm Eunice’s winds that fishing fleets that were out at sea fled to the safety of ports across Cork, Kerry and Waterford by yesterday afternoon.

Concerns over the impact of Storm Eunice have been heightened by fears its 140kmh wind gusts may bring down trees already weakened by Storm Dudley just 48 hours before.

Householders were urged to take precautions by securing all outdoor furniture and leisure items such as trampolines and goal posts.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) as well as council officials warned that the greatest threat was likely from fallen trees and flying debris.

Motorists have been urged not to drive during the Status Red alert – and to exercise extreme caution even when the Status Red is lifted because of the danger posed by weakened trees.

Waterford city and county council was last night erecting all appropriate flood defence barriers and the situation was being actively monitored.