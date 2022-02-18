Some 55,000 homes nationwide are without power as the Storm Eunice ‘weather bomb’ lands in Ireland causing severe disruption and significant damage across much of the country.

Red wind and orange snow warnings have left schools, colleges and banks closed in nine counties this morning.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme, Brian Tapley from ESB Networks said more outages are expected over the course of this morning as the storm travels up through the country,

"Are crews have been out since first thing... and they're working to restore supply and get power back to people."

"Until this storm has fully passed, until around 11am, we're going to see those numbers I believer steadily increase across the morning particularly into the centre of the country as we go east. We will only know the full picture of how many are out by the middle of the day."

He said the ESB will "guarantee to do everything we can" to get power restored to as many customers as possible today.

However, he warned the full extent of the damage is not yet clear.

Mr Tapley added that if a member of the public comes across a fallen power line "do not go near it" and report the hazard to the ESB contact centre on 1800 372 999.

The storm made landfall over Clare, Kerry and Cork in the early hours of the morning - with a Status Red alert in place there from 3am until 8am.

Waterford came under a Status Red alert from 7am.

The worst affected counties for power outages are Cork and Kerry, while the worst of the damage was in Bantry in west Cork and Caherciveen in Kerry.

Thousands of other homes across Donegal, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Wexford and Waterford also lost power in localised outages.

The Indo Daily: Come rain or shine – why are we so obsessed with weather?

However, there have been no reports so far of major coastal flooding in vulnerable low-lying towns and cities.

Bus Éireann announced the suspension of services in Cork and Kerry until 10am.

The entire country has been placed under yellow wind, snow and rain warnings from 1am today – with red wind warnings for Cork, Kerry, Clare and Waterford took effect at 3am.

Orange snow and wind warnings across much of the country also came into force at 3am as Met Éireann predicted “blizzard-like conditions” for many, especially across Ulster and Connacht.

Met Eireann has updated it’s yellow weather warning of snow and ice for the entire country that will last until 10am on Saturday morning.

Cork Co Council confirmed that both Storm Eunice's sea surge and high tide passed in west Cork without major coastal flooding, particularly in flood-prone Bantry.

High tide passed in Bantry without flooding or any major property damage. Flood pumps were activated for approximately 15 minutes and this was sufficient to lower the level until water levels peaked before 6.00am.

The N71 in the Main Square in Bantry will remain closed until 08.30am, depending on local conditions.

The Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team and Crisis Management Team will convene later this morning as updates are received in relation to any incidents across the county.

The M8 Dublin-Cork motorway is closed between Junctions 14 and 15 due to high winds.

It is due to reopen at 9.00am if conditions allow.

Flood Barriers have been erected in Fermoy as a precaution with demountable barriers erected at Brian Boru Square Slipway, Thomas Street and at the Sub Aqua Club on the Rathealy Road.

These barriers are all located offline with minimal impact on road users.

On the River Blackwater, Longfields Bridge (R621) and the bridge in Killavullen are both closed.

Cork County Council continues to advise road users to be aware of the danger posed by high winds and road flooding.

Civic Amenity Sites will be closed until 12.30pm today.

Read More

Schools and colleges in counties Cork, Kerry, Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare and Waterford will remain closed for the duration of the weather warnings, while parts of Waterford city and Dungarvan were closed to the public due to fears of flooding.

The decision was taken following a meeting yesterday of the National Emergency Coordination Committee.

Storm Eunice is known as a weather bomb due to its rapidly decreasing pressure in a short period of time, leading to snowfall, high winds and heavy rain. Fallen power lines and trees, and other storm damage is likely as a result.

Cork and Kerry will bear the initial brunt of Storm Eunice’s fury. Wind gusts are expected to reach close to 140kmh in some exposed coastal areas with sustained, average gusts of 80kmh in many other areas.

The winds are expected to ease by lunchtime.

A Status Red storm warning means lives are potentially in peril, Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy warned.

“What red means is that there is a danger to life. That is a quite dramatic statement but what it means is if you are going out in that weather, you are putting your life at risk because the winds are so strong there is a potential for significant fallen trees, significant debris from buildings that may not be all that secure and significant hazards due to the potential of fallen trees, especially if someone is driving,” he said.

“If we think back to Storm Ophelia [2017] we had the tragic loss of life of three people all due to fallen trees during that storm so red warning basically means stay at home.”

Expand Close High tides and Storm Eunice are due on the west coast today, with massive waves pounding the 60ft high cliffs at Doolin, Co Clare, yesterday. Photo: Press 22 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp High tides and Storm Eunice are due on the west coast today, with massive waves pounding the 60ft high cliffs at Doolin, Co Clare, yesterday. Photo: Press 22

The general advice to schools in Status Red areas was to consider not opening where a warning related to wind is forecast to coincide with the periods during which students and staff would be expected to travel to and from school.

The decision was also taken to extend the closures to the five counties in the north-west, where snow will lead to blizzard-like conditions in parts with treacherous driving conditions forecast today.

The Department of Education has advised that all other counties may open schools, subject to local conditions. However, this opens the possibilities some schools elsewhere could close.

Where schools do close, the department said online teaching and learning should take place where possible in line with schools’ remote teaching and learning plans. School bus services in the affected counties have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, HSE Chief Operations Officer Anne O'Connor has said the Health Service is "hoping" not to cancel any procedures today due to the storm.

Ms O'Connor said hospitals across the country are working under the assumption that some patients may be late for appointments and are planning accordingly.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland - from University Hospital Kerry - she said people who are late for appointments will be facilitated.

"We're not consciously cancelling anything down here. I know that up in the mid-west, services are also continuing in Limerick and Tipperary but in Clare there are cancellations to scheduled appointments in the community and in the hospital in Ennis.

"But overall, we are trying to continue to provide services. The last thing we want after the couple of years we've had is to cancel more scheduled care if we can avoid it."

Ms O'Connor said hospitals are expected some delays for staff who are making their way into working also, and patients will have to "bear with us" at times.

Nine Aer Lingus flights scheduled for today were cancelled from Dublin and Cork airports due to anticipated high winds here and the UK.

Flights to Amsterdam, London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Birmingham, Bristol and Manchester have been cancelled with Aer Lingus saying further disruption was possible.

Meanwhile, Bus Éireann was suspending all bus services in counties Clare, Cork and Kerry from 1am to 10am today and this suspension will also apply to all routes operating into and out of the status red warning areas.

Gas Networks Ireland has suspended planned work in Co Waterford today due to the potential threat of Storm Eunice.

The organisation said it has temporarily suspended all works, except for emergency repairs, in Waterford while the status red weather warnings are in place.

The current alert for Waterford is in place until 11am today and Gas Networks said customer appointments scheduled during this time will be rescheduled and appointments will be re-arranged for the coming days.

Works in orange and yellow alert areas are currently scheduled to take place as normal, but the organisation said its teams will assess conditions locally and may defer some work if required for safety reasons.

"Irrespective of what alerts are in place, our emergency services continue to operate as normal. If you smell gas at home or on the street, please call 1800 20 50 50 immediately.

“As the operator of Ireland’s gas network, we would like to reassure our 710,000 customers that it does not anticipate any disruption to gas supplies during Storm Eunice," the company said in a statement.

AIB Group was closing its branches, along with EBS branches, in areas impacted by Red and Orange warnings until 1pm.

Driving conditions were expected to be treacherous in the north-west, west and north midlands until 3pm, due to the likelihood of lying snow and poor visibility from driving snow and sleet in concert with winds of up to 130kmh. Gardaí issued a special warning to people not to attempt to take selfies during the height of the storm.

They also warned people to stay away from exposed coastal areas such as piers, cliffs and high-span bridges.

Such was the violence of Storm Eunice’s winds that fishing fleets that were out at sea fled to the safety of ports across Cork, Kerry and Waterford by yesterday afternoon.

Concerns over the impact of Storm Eunice have been heightened by fears its 140kmh wind gusts may bring down trees already weakened by Storm Dudley just 48 hours before.

Householders were urged to take precautions by securing all outdoor furniture and leisure items such as trampolines and goal posts.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) as well as council officials warned that the greatest threat was likely from fallen trees and flying debris.

Motorists have been urged not to drive during the Status Red alert – and to exercise extreme caution even when the Status Red is lifted because of the danger posed by weakened trees.

Waterford city and county council was last night erecting all appropriate flood defence barriers and the situation was being actively monitored.