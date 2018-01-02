Around 55,000 householders are without power this evening as Storm Eleanor wreaks havoc across Ireland.

Storm Eleanor: 55,000 households without power, gusts of 155km/h and 'serious' flooding across Ireland

According to the ESB, some of the worst counties affected from the outages are Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo, Galway, Cavan and Monaghan.

Network teams in impacted areas are currently responding to electricity outages, where it is safe to do so. Crews are aiming to restore as many customers as possible on Tuesday night but will set out again at first light on Wednesday morning.

Storm Eleanor at Sarsfield Bridge in Limerick Credit: Brendan Gleeson Storm Eleanor in Limerick City Credit: Brendan Gleeson Defying Storm Eleanor and the driving rain on the banks of the river Shannon in Limerick were Professor Hollie Schillig, California State University(left) with her students of World History (Photo: Liam Burke Press 22)

ESB said that further damage to the electricity network can be expected in North Leinster as the storm tracks east. The network said that fallen trees on overhead lines are responsible for most of the damage to the network.

A number of counties, particularly on the west coast, are suffering from "serious flooding", impassable roads and fallen trees. Met Éireann's Evelyn Cusack said Eleanor was a small "but very powerful" storm and there will continue to be a high risk of flooding from Co Kerry to Co Donegal.

Fallen tree in Clondalkin Credit: DFB Alden Road, Bayside Credit: DFB People walk on Howth Pier in windy conditions Pic: Tony Gavin Women walk on Howth Pier. Photo: Tony Gavin 2/1/2018

Two new weather warnings were issued on Tuesday night at 10pm, a status orange and a status yellow wind warning. The orange wind alert is in effect for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick until 2pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford are under a status yellow wind warning until 2pm Wednesday also.

Flooding

AA Roadwatch said flood waters have now receded in Galway city centre but there are reports of spot flooding in Claregalway. "Lough Atalia Rd, Dock Rd, Eglinton St, Dominick St and Flood St are now passable," AA Roadwatch said.

The Promenade in Salthill has now reopened but the Coast Road between Curragreen and Oranmore train station is currently impassable due to flooding. Read more: WATCH: Mini car takes on Storm Eleanor as it drives through crashing waves on flooded Salthill Promenade

In Oranmore, a number of cars were swept away by flash floods just before 6pm. People were helped from their cars at the roundabout accessing the shopping centre in the village as the waters suddenly rose over the road. Cars were also left submerged in the nearby train station. All motorists escaped unharmed and the flooding has now receded. A statement from Galway City Council said cleanup crews have been at work since flood waters receded.

It will provide a limited number of sandbags to the public tonight in preparation for tomorrow morning's high tide. "As flood waters from earlier high tide recede, Galway City Council crews are out clearing gulleys and providing assistance locally in city centre and Salthill. "A limited number of sandbags will be available for collection and deployment by members of the public from the bus stop opposite Jurys Inn at Fishmarket from around 10pm in advance of the expected high tide at 6am," the statement read.

Flooding in Cork city centre on Union Quay, George’s Quay, part of South Terrace and on Morrison’s Quay is also subsiding. Parts of Bantry town centre including low-lying parts of the town square flooded from shortly before 5pm. A number of motorists who had parked their vehicles along the quays in front of the Maritime Hotel arrived back to find their vehicles in almost 40cm of water.

Several vehicles were stranded and could only be moved after high tide had passed. Bantry fire brigade attended the area and helped pump water from the worst affected roadways and parts of the square. In Clare, spot flooding has receded on the N67 Kilkee/Killimer Rd at Moyasta and the road is now passable with care with debris on the route.

There are also reports of flooding in Midleton and Bantry in Co Cork, on the N67 and the N85 in Co Clare and on the Tralee/Dingle Rd in Co Kerry. The N86 Tralee/Dingle Rd is now passable at Blennerville following earlier flooding. Motorists in Limerick have been advised to avoid streets along the River Shannon as flooding has been reported on the Corbally Rd near O' Dwyer Bridge as well as Steamboat Quay and Clancy's Strand.

Motorists are advised to avoid streets along the River Shannon. Fallen trees Motorists have been advised to watch out for wind-blown debris, especially on secondary routes, and give a wide berth to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

The fallen tree outside Bandon on the N71 Clonakilty Rd in Co Cork has been cleared. In Mayo, the N5 Castlebar/Longford Rd is partially blocked at the Swinford Bypass due to a fallen tree and there is a fallen tree on the N26 Swinford/Foxford Rd. There is also a fallen tree on the N60 Castlebar/Claremorris Rd between Balla and Claremorris. Fallen trees have been cleared from the N17 Galway/Sligo Rd between Kilkelly and Charlestown - and from the N60 between Castlebar/Claremorris Rd between Balla and Claremorris.

Seamus Murphy, Mayo Chief Fire Officer, says his crews have been extraordinarily busy in recent hours dealing with reports of fallen trees and flooding. In Sligo, there's a fallen tree on the Boyle/Tobercurry Rd (R294) between Boyle and Gorteen and a fallen tree on the Gorteen/Ballaghadarreen Rd (R293) The fallen tree on Cemetery Rd in Tobercurry has been cleared. The N54 Cavan/Clones Rd is blocked at Cloverhill due to a fallen tree.

Furthermore, a number of trees are blocking the Killashandra/Crossdoney Rd (R199) between the two towns. Emergency services are dealing with a fallen tree on the Cootehill/Ballybay Rd (R190) at Lisnalog near the bounds Cavan county. Read more: Dublin's Lansdowne Road closed as high winds from Storm Eleanor affects crane In Dublin, Watery Lane was impassable due to a fallen tree and one unit from the Dublin Fire Brigade - from Tallaght station - responded to the scene. Alden Rd Bayside is also blocked due to a fallen tree and electricity lines down. A fire engine from Kilbarrack DFB attended the scene. Even when the storm passes, high winds can be expected across the country well into Wednesday, with the warning running until 9pm on Wednesday. Met Éireann also warn of damage and coastal flooding being possible in all areas. Gusts of 155km/h recorded Meanwhile, the highest gust recorded so far was at Knock Airport at 84 knots (155km/h) at 7pm this evening. Earlier, gusts were recorded at Mace Head in Galway at 75 kts (140km/h) at 5pm on Tuesday. In their updated statement, Met Eireann said: "We are asking road users to remain vigilant with respect to the possibility of flooding and debris tonight and tomorrow morning. "Stay up to date with local authority and national warnings and assess your surrounding prior to departure on any journeys while storm conditions pass through." Air travel disruption The storm caused delays to more than 30 flights at Dublin Airport on Tuesday night. Most of the delays were to flights due to arrive after 8pm from the UK and Continental and Eastern Europe. However disruption at Cork Airport was kept to a minimum with just two 30 minute delays. Road users advised to use caution The Road Safety Authority have issued a statement advising road users to exercise caution because of Storm Eleanor. The RSA has the following advice for road users: Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds

Drivers should allow extra space allow between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times And they also had advice to Pedestrians, Cyclists and motorcyclists; Be seen. Wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.

Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Walk on a footpath, not in the street. Walk on the right hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths. Another Level Orange Weather Warning for Munster, Leinster & South Galway. Please drive with care & reduce speed if necessary pic.twitter.com/NUGc0Wbrq5 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 2, 2018 Irish Rail The Limerick to Ennis line and Waterford Station have both reopened following earlier flooding. All routes are now operating.

Online Editors