Status Yellow wind warning in effect as risk of flooding remains

Large swathes of the country remain under a Status Yellow weather warning this morning as the danger of coastal flooding remains.

Large swathes of the country remain under a Status Yellow weather warning this morning as the danger of coastal flooding remains.

An updated Status Yellow weather warning for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Galway and Mayo came into effect at 5am today and runs until 1pm this afternoon.

It warns that winds of a mean speed of 55 to 65kmh can be expected with gusts in those places hitting between 90 and 110 kmh. It also advises that there is a risk of coastal flooding on western and southern coasts of Ireland.

Gardai are reporting this morning of flooding on routes around Bantry in Cork. High tide passed in Cork city last night without flooding, however the flood warning remains in place.

More mini-storms are expected today and tomorrow before a "dramatic change" sees temperatures plummet. Homeowners and businesses along the south and west coast are now being warned of a "real risk" of further flooding in the wake of Storm Eleanor.

Chair of National Emergency Co-ordination Centre Sean Hogan said there is "unfortunately still some threat coming towards us". Mr Hogan said parts of Galway city that are not normally susceptible to floods were hit.

He said adequate warnings were issued to local authorities but there are always "limitations" because storms can change direction at any moment.

"What was a surprise was the extent of what happened in Galway and the speed at which it happened," he said.

Mr Hogan said a combination of wind strength, a change in direction towards Galway and high waves in the Atlantic Ocean caused a surge of water into the city. He urged people along the south and west coast to stay away from coastlines until the windy weather passes on Friday.

Met Éireann's Evelyn Cusack said two smaller weather events will take place in the southwest in the coming days. "This is not a major event that we know of as yet," she said, but added that it's "not certain" what way the approaching weather fronts will develop.

By the weekend there will be a "dramatic change" with a return to calm but very cold weather with heavy frost at night. Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy insisted suitable preparation and planning was in place in Galway yesterday but forecasters and local authorities "can't predict everything that will happen". "We believed the main problems would be this morning," he said.

Meanwhile, financial supports have been promised to those affected by Storm Eleanor as a massive clean-up operation is underway in the worst-hit areas and the country braces for continued strong winds. The storm wreaked havoc from west to east of the country last night bring gusts of 155km/h, causing flooding and leaving thousands without power. The Department’s Community Welfare Services staff will assess the level of service required across the country, particularly in the Galway area, which was hit with the worst of the flooding.

As the clean-up operations begin, financial supports will be made available to householders affected and the Humanitarian Assistance scheme activated as necessary according to the Government. High tide has passed this morning in Galway with no flooding. However, emergency services remain on duty and there is a warning that high tide this evening might bring rising waters. Late last night ESB Networks apologised to customers who were still without power as a result of Storm Eleanor.

Online Editors