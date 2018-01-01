A status orange wind warning has been issued for a number of counties as Storm Eleanor sweeps across the country.

Orange wind warning: Storm Eleanor expected to sweep across Ireland with 'damaging' gusts of 130km/h

The alert, which was issued at 7pm on Monday evening, applies to Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, South Galway, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

Met Eireann's warning comes into effect at 5pm on Tuesday evening and will remain in place until 10pm that night. "West to southwest winds of mean speeds 65 to 80 km/h, gusting to 110 to 130 km/h, with damaging gusts are expected," the national forecaster said.

#StormEleanor has officially been named by @MetEireann. Eleanor will track across parts of Ireland Tuesday Evening but will then bring strong winds across parts of the UK through into Wednesday pic.twitter.com/m8zYKu1YDd — Met Office (@metoffice) January 1, 2018 In addition, there is a risk of coastal flooding as very high seas along the Atlantic coasts are forecast. The orange alert follows an earlier yellow wind warning which has been issued for the entire island of Ireland.

This also comes into effect at 5pm on Tuesday evening as west to southwest winds of average speeds of 55 to 65 km/h and gusts of 90 to 110 km/h are expected nationwide. Meanwhile, rain showers are expected to die out early on Monday night and it is expected to become mainly dry.

However, temperatures will drop as low as 0 degrees tonight and some frost can be expected overnight, especially in the eastern half of the country.

