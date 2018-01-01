Orange wind warning: Storm Eleanor expected to sweep across Ireland with 'damaging' gusts of 130km/h
*Orange wind warning from Tuesday 5pm - 10pm
* Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow, Meath, Galway, Limerick and Tipperary among counties affected
*Nationwide yellow wind warning from Tuesday 5pm - 9pm
A status orange wind warning has been issued for a number of counties as Storm Eleanor sweeps across the country.
The alert, which was issued at 7pm on Monday evening, applies to Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, South Galway, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.
Met Eireann's warning comes into effect at 5pm on Tuesday evening and will remain in place until 10pm that night.
"West to southwest winds of mean speeds 65 to 80 km/h, gusting to 110 to 130 km/h, with damaging gusts are expected," the national forecaster said.
#StormEleanor has officially been named by @MetEireann. Eleanor will track across parts of Ireland Tuesday Evening but will then bring strong winds across parts of the UK through into Wednesday pic.twitter.com/m8zYKu1YDd— Met Office (@metoffice) January 1, 2018
In addition, there is a risk of coastal flooding as very high seas along the Atlantic coasts are forecast.
The orange alert follows an earlier yellow wind warning which has been issued for the entire island of Ireland.
This also comes into effect at 5pm on Tuesday evening as west to southwest winds of average speeds of 55 to 65 km/h and gusts of 90 to 110 km/h are expected nationwide.
Meanwhile, rain showers are expected to die out early on Monday night and it is expected to become mainly dry.
However, temperatures will drop as low as 0 degrees tonight and some frost can be expected overnight, especially in the eastern half of the country.
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- Motorists urged to be vigilant of debris and spot flooding as Storm Dylan leaves 800 people without power
- Weather warning issued as 2018 gets off to a blustery start