Maura Higgins causes a storm again as the Love Island star inspires Met Eireann

Met Éireann has revealed the names for the 2019-20 storms and one is called after Irish Love Island star Maura Higgins.

The Irish meteorological service and the UK Met Office received thousands of suggestions from the public this summer following a call for people to send in ideas for future storm names.

According to Evelyn Cusack, head of forecasting at Met Éireann and Chair of the European Storm Naming Group, Higgins "100pc influenced the name Maura being chosen."

"The name was popular across Ireland and the UK, not just the midlands here," she said.

"She 100pc influenced the name Maura being chosen but hopefully we don't get down to Maura because that would be a lot of storms.

"The naming of storms by National Met Services as well as colour coding weather warnings provides a clear, authoritative and consistent message to the public and prompts people to take action to prevent harm to themselves or to their property.

"We are overwhelmed with the huge response to our public call for storm names - please don't be too disappointed if your name hasn't been used as you will get another chance next year."

This is the fifth year that the Met Office and Met Éireann have run the Name our Storms campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the impact of severe weather before it hits. This year they have been joined by the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI), the Dutch national weather forecasting service.

The first storm named under the campaign was Storm Desmond, which famously led to Teresa Mannion's viral weather warning on RTÉ.

"Don’t make unnecessary journeys, don’t take risks on treacherous roads, and don’t swim in the sea."

A storm is named by a National Met Service when Orange or Red level winds are forecast to impact over a wide land area. Orange or Red level gusts can occur in exposed areas without the event being named.

The storms for the season are named in alphabetical order from the 21 names chosen by the group from suggestions across Ireland and Britain. The alphabetical list of names skips Q, U, X, Y and Z to comply with international storm-naming conventions.

Atiyah will be the first storm to blow in across the UK and Ireland this winter, according to the new list of names for this year's strongest weather systems.

Also on the list of storm names for 2019-20 announced by the Met Office and Met Eireann on Friday are Ciara, Francis, Gerda, Maura, Noah, Piet, Samir, Willow and Olivia.

Olivia was the most popular name for girls in England and Wales for the third year in succession, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data last month.

The full list of storm names for 2019-20 is: Atiyah, Brendan, Ciara, Dennis, Ellen, Francis, Gerda, Hugh, Iris, Jan, Kitty, Liam, Maura, Noah, Olivia, Piet, Roisin, Samir, Tara, Vince and Willow.

