A new status orange wind warning has been issued as Ireland prepares for the arrival of Storm Eleanor later today.

Four weather warnings issued as Storm Eleanor set to bring thundery downpours, gusts of 130km/h and 'very high seas'

There are now four weather warnings in place; three wind warnings and a rainfall warning.

The latest orange wind warning was issued at 2pm this afternoon and will come into effect at 10pm tonight, remaining in place until 2pm on Wednesday. The areas affected include Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

Another orange warning was updated by Met Eireann this morning at 5am, and applies to all of Munster, Leinster and south Galway. This warning comes into effect at 4pm on Tuesday evening and will remain in place until 9pm.

In their updated statement, Met Eireann said: "Storm Eleanor will move in off the Atlantic later this afternoon and will move very quickly across the country this evening. Southwest to west winds of mean speeds 65 to 80 km/h, gusting to 110 to 130 km/h, are expected. "Very high seas along Atlantic coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding also."

Defying Storm Eleanor and the driving rain on the banks of the river Shannon in Limerick were Professor Hollie Schillig, California State University(left) with her students of World History (Photo: Liam Burke Press 22) People walk on Howth Pier in windy conditions Pic: Tony Gavin Women walk on Howth Pier. Photo: Tony Gavin 2/1/2018

#StormEleanor has officially been named by @MetEireann. Eleanor will track across parts of Ireland Tuesday Evening but will then bring strong winds across parts of the UK through into Wednesday pic.twitter.com/m8zYKu1YDd — Met Office (@metoffice) January 1, 2018 The nationwide Status Yellow wind warning was also updated this morning and extended until Wednesday evening. It also comes into effect at 4pm Tuesday as west to southwest winds of average speeds of 55 to 65 km/h and gusts of 90 to 110 km/h are expected nationwide.

And a Status Yellow rainfall warning has just been issued at lunchtime today for Connacht and Donegal as thundery downpours between 2pm and 9pm today.

Even when the storm passes, high winds can be expected across the country well into Wednesday, with the warning running until 9pm on Wednesday.

Met Eireann also warn of damage and coastal flooding being possible in all areas. The Road Safety Authority have issued a statement advising road users to exercise caution between 4pm and 9pm today because of Storm Eleanor.

The RSA has the following advice for road users: Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds

Drivers should allow extra space allow between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times And they also had advice to Pedestrians, Cyclists and motorcyclists;

Be seen. Wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.

Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Walk on a footpath, not in the street. Walk on the right hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths. Gardai have also advised motorists to take extra care due to the Status Orange warning. Another Level Orange Weather Warning for Munster, Leinster & South Galway. Please drive with care & reduce speed if necessary pic.twitter.com/NUGc0Wbrq5 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 2, 2018 Temperatures will be a bit warmer, with top temperatures set to be between 7 and 10C on Wednesday, with the general outlook for the remainder of the first week of 2018 being changeable and unsettled.

Online Editors