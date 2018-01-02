Dublin's Lansdowne Road closed as high winds from Storm Eleanor affects crane

A main thoroughfare in Dublin close to the city centre has been closed off to traffic this evening.

Dublin Fire Brigade have said that an issue with a crane led to the closing of Lansdowne Road at around 8pm.

It is understood that high winds from Storm Eleanor - which has caused widespread flooding nationwide - caused the crane to "swing violently". Firefighters from Donnybrook Station attended the scene and left at around 9.30pm with the road "still temporarily closed".

#DUBLIN Landsdowne Rd is currently closed while emergency services deal with an incident. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 2, 2018

An Gardai Siochana, who were also in attendance, said that there are reports of debris on many roads nationwide. Meanwhile, around 55,000 householders are without power this evening as Storm Eleanor wreaks havoc across Ireland.

According to the ESB, some of the worst counties affected from the outages are Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo, Galway, Cavan and Monaghan. A number of counties, particularly on the west coast, are suffering from "serious flooding", impassable roads and fallen trees.

The Road Safety Authority have issued a statement advising road users to exercise caution between 4pm and 9pm today because of Storm Eleanor.

Online Editors