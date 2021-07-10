| 17.8°C Dublin

Stormont ministers fail in court bid to have police forced to help in removal of Tigers Bay bonfire

The Adam Street bonfire in the Tigers Bay area in North Belfast. Picture: Pacemaker Expand

The Adam Street bonfire in the Tigers Bay area in North Belfast. Picture: Pacemaker

Alan Erwin

Two Stormont ministers have failed in a Belfast High Court bid to have the police forced to help in the removal of a controversial loyalist bonfire in north Belfast.

The action brought by Nichola Mallon and Deirdre Hargey was dismissed after a judge sitting in an earlier emergency case refused to direct PSNI officers to intervene at the Tigers Bay site.

Separate proceedings had been issued on behalf of a woman whose home in the nationalist New Lodge is just across a peace line from the bonfire location.

