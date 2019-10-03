A MAJOR search operation for a missing surfer has been stood down in Kerry after the man was located safe and well.

A MAJOR search operation for a missing surfer has been stood down in Kerry after the man was located safe and well.

Storm Lorenzo: Major search operation for missing surfer stood down in Kerry after man located safe

The windsurfer was reported missing off Brandon in west Kerry by another man who had been surfing with him on Thursday afternoon.

Surf conditions were described as being very powerful given the approach of Storm Lorenzo.

It is understood the windsurfer was blown some distance from the area of beach where they had launched - and the second man raised the alarm

after fearing for his friend's safety.

The Coast Guard, RNLI and Kerry coastal rescue had been mobilised to assist with the search operation.

However, the operation was stood down when the man managed to come ashore and inform friends he was safe and unscathed.

It was the second rescue operation involving a surfer after a man suffered a broken leg while kite-surfing in Wexford.

The man suffered a serious leg injury when he was blown onto rocks while kite-surfing outside Rosslare.

When it became apparent the surfer was in difficulty, the alarm was raised and the Waterford-based Coast Guard Rescue 117 helicopter was launched.

The injured man, aged in his 20s, was treated at the scene before being airlifted to University Hospital Waterford (UHW).

He remained in hospital overnight for observation.

Online Editors