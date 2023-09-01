Storm Kathleen, Ciarán or Regina could be on the way as Met Éireann reveal storm season names

Met Éireann was inspired by Irish and Northern Irish scientists when making their selection.

Waves crash against the sea wall in Tramore, Co Waterford, as Storm Betty brings strong winds and rain as well as flooding across Ireland. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

This year could see a Storm Kathleen, Ciarán or Regina, according Met Éireann’s list of names for the upcoming storm season.

A storm is named when it could cause medium or high impacts in one of the three partner countries – Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands – who each contribute seven names to the list.

Met Éireann was inspired by Irish and Northern Irish scientists when making their selection.

Storm season begins on September 1 and the first storm of the year will be one named by the Irish meteorological service: Agnes.

"As part of our process we asked the public to choose the name for letter ‘A’, resulting in Agnes, after Irish astronomer and science writer Agnes Mary Clerke,” said Eoin Sherlock, the Head of the Forecasting Division at Met Éireann said.

The Irish meteorological service also chose the names Fergus, Jocelyn, Kathleen, Lilian, Nicolas and Vincent.

Astrophysicist Professor Jocelyn Bell Burnell, whose namesake storm takes the place of the letter ‘J’, said: “I am delighted to feature in this distinguished list celebrating science and hope that if a potential ‘Storm Jocelyn’ happens, it may be a useful stirring-up rather than a destructive event!

"Science advancements increase our knowledge and understanding of the world around us, and I think this is wonderful example of science-based services communications.”

Other names were inspired by Fergus O’Rourke, computer programmer Kathleen McNulty Mauchly Antonelli and crystallographer Kathleen Lonsdale, pioneer aviator Lilian Bland, physicist Nicholas Callan and developer of an anti-leprosy drug Vincent Barry.

The name ‘Babet’ – a contribution of the Dutch meteorological service – came from a visitor.

"We asked visitors during our open day last October for suggestions” said KNMI Senior Forecaster and Team Manager Jos Diepeveen.

"Visitor Babet filled in her own name: ‘Because I was born during a storm’."

There are no names starting with the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z on the list, in line with the US National Hurricane Centre naming convention.

When another national meteorological service names a weather system, all others keep the name, such as the 1986 storm Charley and the 2017 storm Ophelia.

Storm names for the 2023/24 season