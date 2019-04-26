MET Éireann issued a fourth weather warning overnight ahead of Storm Hannah, which is set to blow in today - bringing with it the threat of power outages and treacherous conditions on coasts and roads.

Storm Hannah: Four warnings issued with potential to reach Status Red level as 'severe' winds to hit Ireland

Forecasters put out a third Status Orange this morning for Galway, which will be hit with wind gusts of up to 120-130kmh.

Two Status Orange wind warnings have also been issued for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick from 4pm today until 5am tomorrow and Tippearry and Waterford from 10pm tonight until 2am tomorrow.

However Met Éireann has warned that the wind warnings "could dip into Status Red territory" with a review of the warnings due to take place later today, forecaster Liz Walsh told RTÉ Morning Ireland.

It comes just days after the mini heatwave that made the Easter Bank Holiday such a pleasant experience for sun lovers - but the national forecaster has now told the public to "be prepared for possible disruption and power outages in some western counties".

"Southwest winds veering northwest will reach mean speed of 65 to 80km/h and gusts of 110 to 120km/h for a time tonight," Met Éireann said.

A separate Status Yellow wind warning is in place from 11pm today until 9am tomorrow for Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Tipperary and Waterford.

The storm is expected to bring strong gale force winds to Munster, Connacht and south Leinster tonight, with "severe and damaging gusts" in west Munster and along the coast.

Blustery: A satellite view of Storm Hannah. Photo: Met éireann

It will become "windy countrywide overnight" but the damaging winds are expected to gradually ease out throughout the night. However, outbreaks of rain will continue with "some heavy bursts".

Gardai have appealed to the public to "extra cautious" as a result of tonight's weather forecast.

They are asking people to use caution near coastal areas and to take necessary precautions out on the roads.

"Cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians should be aware of the danger posed by high winds as they are particularly vulnerable. Drivers of high sided vehicles should take all necessary precautions and pay attention to the warnings," a garda spokesperson said.

⚠️Passenger notice⚠️

Status Orange wind warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry & Limerick Valid from: 16:00 hrs on Friday 26th April to 05:00 hrs Sat 27th April

Please check your flight status with your airline before making your way to the airport during this time.#StormHannah pic.twitter.com/57dQBPWPd3 — Shannon Airport (@ShannonAirport) April 26, 2019

"We ask people living near coastal, cliff and waterway areas, particularly those with children, to be extra cautious considering the gusty winds forecast."

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging motorists to "slow down and allow extra distance" while driving. It is also advising all road users to check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

"It takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front," a spokesperson said.

"Pedestrians and cyclists should take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle."

Meanwhile, Cork and Shannon Airports are advising customers to contact their airlines directly to get the latest information regarding their flights this evening.

Saturday will have a windy start in the morning, but all remaining rain in the east and north are expected to clear by early afternoon.

There will be some sunny spells and a few scattered showers in the west and south, with highs of 8-12C.

Sunday will be a mostly cloudy and misty day with some small amounts of patchy rain or drizzle in many areas, with temperatures reaching 16C.

Current indications for Monday suggest some "persistent" rain in the west in the afternoon, extending eastwards over the country on Monday night.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow wind warning.

