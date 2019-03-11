MET Éireann has issued three weather warnings for today and tomorrow as Storm Gareth looks set to bring "disruptive" conditions to Ireland.

Storm Gareth: Met Éireann issues Status Orange and Yellow warnings as heavy wind and rain to hit Ireland

A Status Orange warning has been issued for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, while a Status Yellow warning will come into effect for the rest of Ireland.

The warnings will be in place from 12pm tomorrow until early Wednesday morning.

The national forecaster has also sent out a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Heavy rain followed by squally showers will lead to the risk of rainfall accumulations of around 25mm.

This warning comes into effect at 6pm this evening and will remain in place until 6am tomorrow.

Storm Gareth will bring westerly winds which will reach mean speeds of 65 to 75km/h with damaging gusts reaching 110 to 130km/h. There is also the risk of coastal flooding due to high seas.

There is particularly a risk of coastal flooding due to high seas along Atlantic coasts.

