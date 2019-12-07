Storm force: alerts issued as 130kmh gusts to lash country

An extremely wet and windy weekend lies ahead - with two official wind warnings issued for tomorrow - as the first named storm of the season is set to lash the country.

Met Éireann yesterday issued a status orange wind warning for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick from 9am tomorrow until 6am on Monday as Storm Atiyah is expected to churn up winds of between 65-80kmh and potentially damaging gusts of 110-130kmh.

The forecaster also issued a status yellow wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford with wind speeds of between 50-60kmh with gusts of up to 100kmh. The warning is in place from 3pm tomorrow until 6am Monday.

However forecaster Liz Walsh said the storm - tracking between Ireland and Iceland - remains fluid at this stage.

