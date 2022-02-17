Those in orange counties are advised to only travel in necessary circumstances. Photo by: Tim Ireland/PA

The National Directorate Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) team will meet today with Met Éireann and the Office of Public Works (OPW) over Storm Eunice.

It is the third time the three groups will meet over the past few days as Storm Dudley has just left Ireland and Storm Eunice is set to sweep across the country tonight.

They will also be joined by local authorities, the Principal Response Agencies, key departments and responding national organisations in preparation for the extreme weather.

The groups will meet at 12pm today to plan for the potential hazards that could arise from Storm Eunice.

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Galway and Wexford from 5am to 11am tomorrow and a Status Yellow has been issued for the entire country from 1am until 3pm tomorrow.

The Department of Housing and Local Government has advised only necessary travel in counties which have been issued an orange warning.

“All road users should be aware of the hazardous traveling conditions,” a spokesperson added.

"Motorists should slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees, electricity cables and debris. High sided vehicles, cyclists and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable during this time.

"It is critical that people never ever touch or approach fallen wires, stay safe and stay clear of fallen or damage electricity wires, and contact ESB Networks at 1800 372 999.”

They have also advised everyone to stay away from coastal areas during the orange and yellow warnings and to monitor Met Éireann to stay up to date with forecasts.

Met Éireann Communications Meterologist Bonnie Diamond has advised the public to check with their schools and local authorities on what protocols will be put in place, as last time there was an orange warning with Storm Barra schools were closed.

“It wasn’t that long ago we had widespread orange warnings with Storm Barra,” she said.

“I would advise that if there is an orange warning out in their area to keep a close eye of what schools are saying and what the local councils and emergency services are saying because they will take guidance from Met Éireann on the best way to deal with the potential impact from the weather.”