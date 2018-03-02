A YOUNG MAN suffered life-changing injuries after falling awkwardly on his neck and head while out in the snow in Cork.

Young man suffers 'life changing' injuries after slipping on snow in Cork

The young man (19) is now in a serious condition in Cork University Hospital (CUH) after the freak accident which occurred in Mayfield on the northside of Cork city shortly around 3pm.

However, he is expected to be transferred to Dublin for specialist spinal assessment and treatment later today. Sources indicated that the teen's injury is not life-threatening but likely to prove life-changing.

It is understood the teen was out for a walk with his father when the accident occurred as they were going home in accordance with the Met Éireann Status Red alert. The alert advised everyone to get indoors by 4pm in light of the predicted blizzard-like conditions and the duo were strolling home

when the accident occurred. Initial reports indicated the teen fell while standing on a low wall in an attempt to get a better view of the snow-covered rooftops in the

Mayfield area. Heavy snowfalls had left Cork city with an almost alpine appearance and numerous people were out taking photographs with cameras and phones.

However, the teen apparently slipped on the snow-covered surface of the wall and was unable to regain his footing.

The teen then fell awkwardly, landing on his head and neck.

His father raced to assist him and immediately realised the severity of the injury. Locals raised the alarm.

The accident occurred in an area popular with walkers, between parkland and sports grounds. Paramedics attended the scene within minutes and the teen was rushed to hospital on a special spinal board.

Gardaí and Cork Fire Brigade units assisted at the scene. It is understood there were concerns the teen may have fractured a neck vertebrae. One source said that the neck injury involved is very serious.

The teen is undergoing assessment to determine if there was spinal damage amid fears he may be left partially paralysed. His transfer to Dublin is expected to take place today.

