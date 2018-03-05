Met Eireann has issued a new weather warning this morning, predicting "deep snow, localised flooding, frost and ice."

What's next after Storm Emma? Met Eireann issues new weather alert

The new level orange weather warning is in place for the counties of Leinster until 10am tomorrow morning.

Aftermath of Storm Emma, treacherous weather conditions pictured in Tallaght, Co Dublin this weekend Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Met Eireann said in a statement: "Deep lying snow remaining in places. "A continuing potential for localized flooding due to the thaw.

"Frost and icy conditions tonight and Tuesday morning." Meanwhile, Met Éireann's Matthew Martin said night-time temperatures will dip to as low as -3 this week.

He also said the forecasting crews are monitoring the risk of flooding in areas that experienced the heaviest snowfall. "It'll be another cold week, with frost during the night," Mr Martin said on Morning Ireland on RTE Radio One.

Aftermath of Storm Emma at Dun Loaghaire, Co Dublin this weekend Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

"Daytime temperatures will be up on last week, we're expecting between five and eight degrees. "However there will be mist and fog and a few patches of rain and drizzle. And it will continue to be mostly cloudy."

Storm clouds over Dublin Bay, as storm Emma, rolling in from the Atlantic, looks poised to meet the Beast from the East's chilly Russia air - causing further widespread snowfall and bitter temperatures. Stu Teehan Photography/PA Wire

Mr Martin said sunnier spells will develop this afternoon, and tonight is set to be largely dry with isolated showers.

Read More: 'Not a normal Monday' - All you need to know about public transport, airports and roads as the country returns to work However, temperatures will dip to between minus three and plus two degrees, and an overnight frost will form.

On Tuesday, light winds will form and areas of fog will slowly clear. There will be some dry periods, according to forecasters, and slow-moving showers. Temperatures will remain between five and eight degrees during the day.

Tuesday night will dip to below minus two degrees overnight. Meanwhile, it will be chilly on Wednesday but there will be bright spells and showers.

There will be frost overnight. Finally, the cold temperatures are set to continue into Thursday and Friday. Water services

Meanwhile, some 7,500 people remain without a water supply this morning as Irish Water and local authorities battle to repair hundreds of leaks across the network. Trees had to be cut down in woodland in Wexford to repair a mains burst, with crews also forced to trek through three feet of snow to access pipes. Despite the progress made to date, some 94,000 are also on a restricted service, down from 121,000 last night. These are in Cork, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Westmeath, Longford and Mayo.

The number with no supply has dropped from 10,500 to 7,500, and it is hoped that supply will be restored later today. An Irish Water spokesperson said that it was hoped repairs would be completed by lunchtime or early afternoon in Wexford and Cork, where the bulk of the 7,500 households and businesses without water are located, it would take time to re-charge the system, where flow would resume flowing from taps. In other areas, including Co Kildare, standpipes will be opened to provide supplies where leaks have been repaired but where supply remains an issue.

Online Editors