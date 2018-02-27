The first impact of the so-called 'Beast from the East' will be felt today, with snow forecast for the east of the country today.

The first impact of the so-called 'Beast from the East' will be felt today, with snow forecast for the east of the country today.

What to expect day-by day from 'Beast from the East' and Storm Emma

Tuesday The latest forecast from Met Eireann says the country will wake up to a frosty start today, with scattered showers of snow beginning along the east coast.

Keep safe and warm, but if you are out in Storm Emma we'd love to see your photos and videos. Send by email to contact@independent.ie or Whatsapp to 0871847169

The rest of the country will wake up to a bright start but as the day progresses cloud will become widespread and it will bring wintry showers across the country. Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday will be low, ranging from 3C to 6C and the wind will make it feel even colder.

Mostly dry this morning but road temperatures are below zero in many areas. One weather warning currently in place, two more coming later so keep an eye here for updates: https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY pic.twitter.com/3pFSUpGf7K — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 27, 2018

However, it will be later in the day that the real signs of what is to come will be felt. Snow showers will become more frequent across the east later in the day and tonight will see temperatures plunge to between -2C and -6C, with severe frost, icy patches and snow accumulations as wintry showers are felt across all parts but especially on the eastern seaboard.

Met Éireann is expecting the snowfall this evening and overnight will lead to an accumulation of between 4cm and 6cm by Wednesday morning. Wednesday Met Eireann say that Wednesday will be 'extremely cold' with more snow.

With temps of -5°C forecast tonight and -7°C forecast for Tuesday night here's a look back at our minimum temperatures (°C) from recent years.



2017 -6.6

2016 -7.3

2015 -7.9

2014 -7.5

2013 -7.6

2012 -6.7

2011 -8.3

2010 -17.5

2009 -10.0

2008 -7.7 pic.twitter.com/tXKY2RAHA5 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 27, 2018

Again the east of the country will see the worst of it, with heavy and frequent showers of snow leading to accumulations. Daytime temperatures will creep above zero, but only just, with Met Eireann saying it will range between -1C and 2C making it the coldest day this winter.

Strong winds, also from the east, will make it feel even colder.

Wednesday night will be extremely cold, with heavy snowfalls and high winds leading to blizzard conditions.

Night-time temperatures will be very low, between -5C and -7C. Thursday Forecaster Evelyn Cusack told Newstalk Breakfast counties in the east and south will be a "blanket of snow" by Thursday.

"Thursday will be the worst day, and it's not going to be a nice weekend either. I don't want to discount the showers tonight and tomorrow. We're worried about the winds, and there is also the possibility of thunder and lightning with Storm Emma. "Overall, the west and northwest will fair best. The east and south, they will more than likely be a blanket of snow by Thursday."

However, the eastern part of the country could see up to 50cm of snow on Thursday and Friday. Met Eireann say the day will be 'bitterly cold', with more snow showers and freezing winds from the east. Temperatures are expected to get no higher than -1C and snow showers will get worse and more frequent as the day progresses.

While the east will again see the worst of it, all areas are expected to experience treacherous conditions by evening, with blizzards and snow drifts expected. Friday Yet more snow and wind has been forecast though brighter conditions are expected in the south and Munster. Temperatures will be marginally better, but the predicted high is only 4C.

Weekend Met Eireann are saying that it will be somewhat warmer this weekend, as the snow showers become less frequent. Warnings A Status Orange Snow-ice warning for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Wicklow and Meath. It runs from 3pm today until 11am on Wednesday with snow expected to lead to four to six centimetre accumulations. Widespread snow and ice is also expected.

A Status Yellow low temperature warning is in effect until midday on Tuesday. A Status Yellow warning is in place for Kilkenny, Longford, Wexford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford from 6.00pm Tuesday to 11.00am on Wednesday. A Status Yellow weather advisory for cold weather, affecting the whole country has also been extended and is currently in place until March 3 at 6.00pm.

Online Editors