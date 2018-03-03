WATCH: Stunning Air Corps footage shows Ireland under a blanket of snow
To get a real sense of just how much snow fell on Ireland this week, you need to see this Air Corps footage.
The dramatic footage shows a number of well-known landmarks, including Aviva Stadium, under a blanket of snow, though the pitch at the Dublin 4 venue was still bright green.
Ireland is starting to return to normal, with the motorway network now all cleared, though work continues on secondary routes.
Bus Eireann is now operational in every city bar Waterford.
Irish rail is working on timetable with some delays.
The Dart is running, as is the Luas Red line, though work continues on the Green line
Dublin Bus operating at 50pc and Airports are open with bus connections
There are still some delays on Ferries
ESB say 14,000 are without power, 13,000 of which are in Wexford
Irish Water have 13,000 people without supply, 5,000 in the Gorey area.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Irish Water: Restrictions may be put in place if people do not conserve water
- More gardai for area which saw looting and vehicle fires
- Elderly couple freed after being trapped by 12ft snowdrift around home
- Status Orange weather warning extended as freezing conditions forecast
- Taoiseach urges people to stay off roads as severe weather warnings remain in place
- Schools and colleges to reopen on Monday 'where possible', Education Minister says