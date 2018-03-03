To get a real sense of just how much snow fell on Ireland this week, you need to see this Air Corps footage.

To get a real sense of just how much snow fell on Ireland this week, you need to see this Air Corps footage.

WATCH: Stunning Air Corps footage shows Ireland under a blanket of snow

The dramatic footage shows a number of well-known landmarks, including Aviva Stadium, under a blanket of snow, though the pitch at the Dublin 4 venue was still bright green.

Ireland is starting to return to normal, with the motorway network now all cleared, though work continues on secondary routes. Bus Eireann is now operational in every city bar Waterford.

Irish rail is working on timetable with some delays. The Dart is running, as is the Luas Red line, though work continues on the Green line

Dublin Bus operating at 50pc and Airports are open with bus connections There are still some delays on Ferries

ESB say 14,000 are without power, 13,000 of which are in Wexford Irish Water have 13,000 people without supply, 5,000 in the Gorey area.

Online Editors