WATCH: Northsiders and Southsiders gather on O'Connell Bridge for 'massive snowball fight'

On Tuesday, a Facebook event called 'Massive Snowball Fight with South Dublin' pitched a battle between northsiders and southsiders.

"North v South in a vicious snowball fight to the death! Your chance to crack some 90 mile per hour curve balls off of Southsiders foreheads!! Who’s in?" wrote the organisers.

It drew interest from 13,000 people with 4,500 people claiming they would attend.

Unfortunately, it was cancelled due to a lack of one essential ingredient - snow.

However, a handful of excited snowball throwing enthusiasts decided to take it upon themselves to carry on with the event.