This Longford man wasn't going to let any storm get in the way of his morning stroll.

WATCH: Longford man defies snow by going for a stroll in his shorts

Ballymahon man Enda Gerety captured the moment local legend Tom Skelly walked down a snowy road in his shorts.

"It’s not uncommon to see Tom in shorts, but in the snow storm, he really took the biscuit!," Enda, the owner of Gerety Farm Machinery told Independent.ie. "I decided to pull up and have the craic with him.

"I figured men like Tom Skelly aren’t made anymore and I wanted to show off our local legend. He’s a great character. One of the best." Now that the Status Red warning has been issued, people are being advised not to leave their home at all.

"It would be suicidal to go driving in blizzard-like conditions. Ordinary snow poses difficult enough conditions for motorists and the authorities," National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG)chairman Sean Hogan said. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned today is not one for "daredevils".

"Bear in a mind that in a blizzard scenario, people might not even be able to see the hand in front of their face," he said. If you have a video that you would like to share with Independent.ie, send them to video@independent.ie.

