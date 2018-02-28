STUDENTS at one Irish school were heartbroken to discover that Storm Emma didn't mean a reprieve from their scheduled exams.

Unlucky! Snow closes one Cork school but exams are instead sent to students' homes

Hewitt College on Wellington Road in Cork was forced to close today as a combination of snow and ice made the area around St Patrick's Hill in the city centre treacherous underfoot.

Hewitt was one of a number of schools across Cork city and county that closed because of treacherous road conditions resulting from freezing temperatures and snow falls. However, the shutdown coincided with major exams planned for students in Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Years.

While Hewitt confirmed to Independent.ie that it was closing due to the extreme weather conditions, it wanted its exams to proceed. Hewitt principal Patricia McGrath confirmed that the school had issued exam papers by email to its students - and asked the students to complete the papers in good faith at home with parents instructed how to ensure the exams were completed properly by their children.

Special instructions were issued to both pupils and parents. "We are reaching out to you to ensure students are supervised and examination-style conditions are adhere to."

"For the student's benefit, we would ask that exams are taken in a quiet environment with minimal disruption." "Mobile phones and other devices should be confiscated for the duration of the exam period."

"Please ensure that the allotted time is adhered to - please ensure students do not sit the paper for longer than the paper specifies."

"Upon completion, the exam papers should be placed in an envelope and sealed to ensure that exams are not tampered with."

"We thank you for your understanding and co-operation in this matter." Fifth Year students were sitting exams in subjects including geography and construction.

Cork schools are expected to remain closed Thursday when the worst of the Arctic conditions are forecast.

