People across Munster and Leinster must stay behind closed doors from 4pm tomorrow - and if they venture outside after this time, they are putting their lives at risk.

'This is like Ophelia': Parts of the country to go into full shut-down mode tomorrow

Sean Hogan, the chief of the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group (NECG), issued the extraordinary warning today as the country battens down for the arrival of Storm Emma tomorrow.

In a briefing to media, Mr Hogan said Leinster and Munster will be in full shut down mode. And he warned those going out earlier tomorrow their plans should ensure they are safely indoors by 4pm.

He also warned that lives will be put in danger if people venture outside. "If you get driving wind and snow, you may get disoriented and lost very quickly," he said.

Snow showers will cont. this afternoon, most frequent over the east, north midlands & on south coasts w/ further accumulations. Near west coast the snow showers will be more isolated. It will be feel very cold with temps remaining around freezing in fresh & gusty easterly winds. pic.twitter.com/KHsPTLawgv — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 28, 2018

"It would be suicidal to go driving in blizzard like conditions, do not be out there from 4pm. This is like Ophelia." The public are advised to stay indoors from 4pm tomorrow until midday on Friday, when the Status Red alert issued by Met Éireann is in place.

Dagmara Jakkububowicz from Carrigaline walks her dog Bubu around the pond in the Community Park in Carrigaline Co. Cork. Photo: David Creedon / Anzenberger

Temperatures are expected to plunge to minus seven degrees, during late afternoon tomorrow, coupled with gale force winds of up to 110km/hr will results in blizzard conditions with practically zero visibility. Some 16 centimetres of snow fell in parts of Dublin last night, but this is considered a precursor of what's yet to come.

The Defence Forces have been deployed eight times already today in Kilkenny, Cork, Wexford, Kildare and Waterford.

They transported patients to healthcare facilities, provided meals on wheels, kept access to infrastructure open and transported medical staff to work

Public transport services will operate today insofar as possible, but some Bus Eireann routes are already affected and some service disruptions are across Dublin Bus. Luas is operating a limited service today.

However, there will be no bus services operating tomorrow. Irish Rail will operate services in the morning, but will begin to wind down operations in Munster and Leinster between 2pm and 4pm.

Luas will run limited services until lunchtime tomorrow. Most private bus operators have indicated they will not be operating. The situation at airports will be kept under review. "The key point is that in light of that, if people have to travel, people need to consider how they will get home safely by 4pm in Munster and Leinster," Sean Hogan added.

All schools and third level education institutions will be shut in Munster and Leinster tomorrow. Schools in Ulster and Connacht may decide on closures on a case by case basis. Galway Mayo IT has announced that its Letterfrack campus is closing at 3pm today, as driving conditions are "treacherous on secondary rural roads".

Its two Galway city campuses and the Mountbellew and Mayo campuses are operating as normal today, and plan to open tomorrow, but it is keeping the situation under review. Employers have been urged to consider if they must remain open, being conscious of the need that staff get home by 4pm. Employers need to start making individuals assessment as to whether they should close ahead of a "severe weather event", Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar said: "We're facing a severe weather event. We know that the worst is yet to come." He has instructed the NECG to provide "as much clarity as possible for people in the days and hours ahead". But on the issue of businesses closing, Mr Varadkar said it would not be appropriate to issue a "blanket instruction".

"Each employer should make an individual assessment. All workplaces are different," he said. The Taoiseach urged companies to factor in their location and whether it is possible for their staff to work from home. Mr Varadkar said there is "no legal obligation employers to pay staff who don't make it into work".

But he asked employers "to be sensible and reasonable where an employee can't make work or is told not to come in". Forecasters have warned that Ireland has not experienced blizzard conditions of this nature since 1982 and in light of this people are urged to stay indoors. "There has to be a balance," he said, adding that companies would suffer revenue loss as a result of the weather.

"We've already been affected by significant snow falls," he said, adding that the full "machinery of the State" will be used to keep the country moving. But Mr Varadkar urged people in areas affected by the Status Red weather alert not to make unnecessary journeys. As the country woke up to the first snow fall on Thursday dozens of schools closed and pubic transport was thrown into chaos. Up to 16cm of snow fell in parts of the east overnight and a separate Status Red weather alert is already in place for five counties until Thursday at noon for five counties.

No school buses are operational in the counties affected by the red warning today and decisions in other parts of the country were made based on local conditions this morning. Dozens of schools in Dublin, Meath and Louth were among those who opted to close. The heavy snow caused major disruption to commuters with a number of public transport services forced to run much-reduced services. Luas users experienced substantial delays and a portion of the Green Line service was also suspended for a time.

Dublin Bus is operating a reduced service and updates on routes can be found here. Irish Rail users experienced some delays this morning and are keeping customers updated on their Twitter account. A number of flights in Dublin Airport were cancelled today due to the condtions. The weather is set to continue to deteriorate over the coming days as the so-called 'Beast from the East' settles in and an incoming storm system, named Storm Emma, brings a second snow event on Thursday. Snow showers will continue to occur during today and again tonight with further accumulations. Gardaí are advising motorists and all road users to exercise caution on the roads. "Leave sufficient room between you and the car in front and drive within a speed where you can stop in time," gardaí said in a statement. Local authority crews have been working overnight to plough and grit road in an effort to keep the country moving. Meanwhile, an additional fuel allowance for recipients has been announced by the Government. Those in receipt of the payment will see their payment doubled to €45 for this week. Swans swim on the frozen Grand Canal in Sallins, Co. Kildare. Picture: Tony Gavin 28/2/2018 The Defence Forces and emergency services are on standby. The ESB is warning of prolonged power outages as temperatures plummet to as low as -7C and there may also be thunder and lightning. However, the utility has has given a commitment not to disconnect any homes from their power supply during the cold weather. Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said officials help talks with the companies about households who may be facing arrears. She confirmed ESB has undertaken not to intervene until Storm Emma passes. Read more: Ulster Bank closes bank branches as a result of Storm Emma

Online Editors