Storm Emma: Temperatures to plummet as weather conditions to 'deteriorate'
- Parts of the country due to go into shutdown mode tomorrow
- In Leinster and Munster people should plan to be at home from tomorrow at 4pm until noon on Friday
- People advised to stay indoors where possible
- Schools closed in areas affected by red alert
- Transport services disrupted
Storm Emma is on the way and the country is bracing itself for more disruptions to transport, services and businesses. The Independent.ie team are keeping you updated with all the latest weather, traffic and news updates right here. Keep safe and warm, but we'd love to see your photos and videos. Send them by email to contact@independent.ie or Whatsapp to 0871847169.
Online Editors