Storm Emma: Temperatures to plummet as weather conditions to 'deteriorate'

Independent.ie

Storm Emma is on the way and the country is bracing itself for more disruptions to transport, services and businesses. The Independent.ie team are keeping you updated with all the latest weather, traffic and news updates right here. Keep safe and warm, but we'd love to see your photos and videos. Send them by email to contact@independent.ie or Whatsapp to 0871847169.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/storm-emma/storm-emma-temperatures-to-plummet-as-weather-conditions-to-deteriorate-36655312.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36655266.ece/bb561/AUTOCROP/h342/snowsplash.jpg