'Storm Emma' arrives: Forecasters extend Red Status warning as a metre of snow expected in some areas

A Red Status weather warning for Munster and Leinster has been extended to 6pm on Friday - and we could be in for record-breaking snowfall.

A Red Status weather warning for Munster and Leinster has been extended to 6pm on Friday - and we could be in for record-breaking snowfall.

Met Éireann also issued another weather advisory this evening, saying Munster and Leinster can expect blizzard conditions tonight and during Friday. Southern and eastern counties are expected to receive "exceptionally high accumulations of snow", with up to a metre expected in south Dublin.

'Storm Emma': Ireland goes into lockdown as Met Éireann issues Status Red update Posted by Independent.ie on Thursday, March 1, 2018

The Status Red weather warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal still remains in place until 6am tomorrow and reads; "Sub-zero temperatures and icy conditions continuing tonight. Strong heavy snow showers and high accumulations in some areas." Speaking hours into a national Red Status weather warning, forecaster Evelyn Cusack said teams at the National Emergency Coordination Group are currently tracking the storm as it makes its way over northern France and towards Ireland.

Women take pictures of a statue of horses that is frozen over in the city centre of Dublin, Ireland, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

"Today is what we call an 'ice-day' in meterological terms, where nowhere in the country is above zero degrees," Ms Cusack told RTE Six One News. "The storm is now pushing up through northern France and the precipitation is moving westwards across Ireland, giving particular heavy snow over Munster and Leinster.

"We're expecting up to a metre of snow in south Dublin. This will have a huge knock-on effect as some places are now seriously worried about flooding. "Country-wide, the Status Red warning continues into this evening and tonight, but the worst will be over Munster and Leinster."

Scene on the North Circular Rd this morning at 8am

She continued; "This system is a storm and it will give widespread gales, the wind is already picking up. "There will be a huge deterioration this evening and tonight.

"We're not expecting storm winds, but we are expecting gales of up to 100km/h and 110km/h, which is pretty strong and up to galeforce 8. "That combined with the snow, that's what a blizzard is.

"There is a risk of coastal flooding. It's a combination of onshore galeforce winds and high tides, and also the low pressure because that's what a substorm is, an area of low pressure.

Scene on the North Circular Rd this morning at 8am

"Then you have the actual precipitation. We could have up to one metre of snow in some eastern areas so that will have a knock-on effect of flooding." Meanwhile, the chair of the National Emergency Coordination Group, Mr Sean Hogan, said he would like to express his appreciation to people for cooperating with the procedure.

"We would like to express our appreciation to everyone, we know it can be disruptive," he said. "We're in touch with our local crews around the country. We're at a waiting stage but Storm Emma is on its way. We've been watching the Met Éireann radar, it's on its way.

"There is a lot of uncertainty and we're unsure what the impacts are going to be. "One possible impact is the loss of power, the ESB Networks are depending on the conditions and the fault before their crews head out. "We've seen the capacity and the ability of ESB Networks before, believe me, they are working on this," he continued. "The task of getting the country back begins tonight, but we simply don't know how this blizzard is going to affect us.

#HaveYourSay: Storm Emma: Are you working today? Yes

No

I'm working a half-day

I'm working from home Vote

"This is starting now, our job is to build a picture and prioritise the jobs that need to be done to get people back as soon as we can. "There will be difficulties for a time, you won't be pulling back the curtains tomorrow morning and everything will be fine." The country continues in lockdown mode until at least 3pm tomorrow. Today was the coldest March day on record.

Emaan Ahmad (3) from Limerick waiting who travelled from Limerick to greet her father Shakeel at Dublin Airport. Pic:Mark Condren

The Taoiseach warned yesterday that the "risk to life and limb" presented by severe weather over the next couple of days should not be underestimated. "Everyone should be at home after 4pm, nobody should be on the roads after that," he said. Irish Rail, Dublin Bus and Luas confirmed that they will not operate on Friday as the shutdown of public transport extends beyond tomorrow afternoon. Aer Lingus and Ryanair also cancelled all flights from Ireland on Friday.

Siobhan O'Donnell at the Dublin Airport Authority told TV3 News; "We are continuing to clear the runways here at Dublin Airport. Airlines may have decided to cease their operations due to the weather warning, but it is important we continue to keep on top of the mound of snow outside and ensure the runway is ready to go for Saturday morning. "We have a great amount of empathy for any passengers who are stranded, nobody wants to see this happen. We have an infinite amount of blankets and mats for people, we have water supplies and we have boosted our wifi network so people are as comfortable as possible." Bus Éireann have cancelled all their services today. However, given the reduced weather warning for Connacht and parts of the west and northwest, they may be able to operate some services in less affected areas tomorrow. They will review the situation in the morning and provide further information at midday.

Irish Rail will resume their operations on Saturday morning. Many businesses, all schools, colleges and non-essential Government departments are closed on Thursday and Friday due to the warning. The GAA has confirmed that all its Allianz League games this weekend are postponed. All motorways and national primary roads are open with the exception of the N81 which is impassable, the National Emergency Coordination Group has said. Many minor roads are impassable.

It also said that local authorities will begin collating situation reports as the blizzards clear from tomorrow, and the NECG will compile a national picture before allocating resources to areas most in need. "The public are advised to monitor Met Éireann across all media platforms for further updates and to use GOV.IE to familiarise themselves with the Be Winter Ready campaign and associated support materials," it added. Across the UK, a gas deficit warning has been issued but Gas Networks Ireland said there are currently no restrictions on gas supply to customers in Ireland. Both Gas Networks Ireland and ESB Networks said they are not expecting major outages.

Furthermore there are now major fears about flooding in Cork tomorrow due to high spring tides, coupled with the storm. Not since 1982 has the country been struck with such force by Mother Nature, as Storm Emma clashes with Arctic winds. It will cause heavy snowfall and gusts of up to 110kmh, resulting in "zero-visibility". Met Éireann forecaster Evelyn Cusack said the "clash zone" where Storm Emma will meet Arctic temperatures, the so-called 'Beast from the East', is over Ireland which prompted the Red warning. "It's going to be -6C or -7C and there will be wind chill effects. The lowest temperatures will be in the west and north-west. A lot of snow showers have been pushing westwards from the Irish sea."

Ms Cusack said there will be freezing conditions throughout the day. Operations The Civil Defence have mounted dozens of operations in 21 counties over the past 48 hours as Storm Emma strikes. More than 150 members have been deployed today and yesterday transporting medic al personnel to hospital and council staff to offices and depots, delivering meals on wheels to hundreds of households and assisting Gardaí with traffic management.

The Department of Defence said Civil Defence had 3,500 volunteers across the 31 local authorities, with equipment ranging from 88 boats, 47 fire tenders, nine floating pontoons and 130 4X4s. A spokesman also confirmed that the Civil Defence could not be deployed in Longford because volunteers had not received the appropriate health and safety training. More than 30 volunteers were not allowed take part in rescue and support work in the community as a result, with six 4x4 vehicles unused. However, volunteers have been deployed across most counties. In Dublin, 60 members and 21 4x4 vehicles have been deployed at homeless shelters, transporting essential medical personnel to hospitals and delivering 200 Meals on Wheels over lunchtime today. In Wicklow, they have helped Gardaí in Bray and Baltinglass with traffic management; transported essential council staff to work; assisted with meals on wheels and manned phonelines. In Wexford, beds and blankets have been supplied for homeless shelters in Enniscorthy, while in Cork members have conducted patient transports, transported vulnerable patients from an adult disability centre in Skibbereen to their homes in Dunmanway, Bantry and Clonakility., and provided blankets to stranded passengers in Cork Airport. In Meath, nurses have been transported from around the county to Drogheda Hospital while an ambulance and driver has been committed to the National Ambulance Service in Louth. In Laois, blood supplies were delivered to Portlaoise, while a palliative care nurse was transported to patients in isolated areas of Limerick. In Cavan, district nurses and home carers were transported to reach their patients, while in Kilkenny a dialysis patient was taken to and from hospital for treatment.

Online Editors