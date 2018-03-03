News Storm Emma

Saturday 3 March 2018

Storm Emma aftermath: Our live blog has the latest weather, travel and services updates

  • Thousands still without power
  • Flooding now a real threat
  • Public transport systems to resume but disruptions and delays remain
  • Dublin Airport has reopened
Waves crashing over Bulloch Harbour in Dalkey Photo: PJ Drudy
2 Mar 2018: l-r; Megan O'Rourke, 18, Addison Fahy, 10. Mikaela Warren, 17, and Sibheal Maher, 17, enjoying the snow. Lanesborough park, Finglas, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
Brilliant! 86-year-old Eileen Maguire hitching a lift from her grandson Jack in Sweeney's Hill in Rathpeacon, County Cork. Photo by @irishmadegifts on Twitter (published with permission)
Keith Vaughan and Caoimhe Banks out for a walk with their dogs Taz and Odin in Lusk, North County Dublin during Storm Emma. Photo:Mark Condren
Empty streets in Dublin
Snow on the Mourne mountains as seen from Blackrock, Co. Louth. Photo: Tony Gavin
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Storm Emma has come and gone but weather conditions are still wreaking havoc across Ireland. The Independent.ie team are keeping you updated with all the latest weather, traffic and news updates right here. Keep safe and warm, but we'd love to see your photos and videos. Send them by email to contact@independent.ie

 

Online Editors

