Storm Emma aftermath: Our live blog has the latest weather, travel and services updates
- Thousands still without power
- Flooding now a real threat
- Public transport systems to resume but disruptions and delays remain
- Dublin Airport has reopened
Storm Emma has come and gone but weather conditions are still wreaking havoc across Ireland. The Independent.ie team are keeping you updated with all the latest weather, traffic and news updates right here. Keep safe and warm, but we'd love to see your photos and videos. Send them by email to contact@independent.ie
Online Editors
