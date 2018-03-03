Status Orange weather warning extended as freezing conditions forecast

The Status Orange snow and ice warning for Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan has been extended until 12 pm tomorrow.

As Met Eireann’s five-day weather warning continues, Ireland can expect more rain, sleet, and even some snow this weekend.

According to the national weather service, freezing temperatures are expected to stay over Ulster, but other areas will rise to between 3 and 6 degrees. Dublin is expected to reach up to 4 or 5 degrees this afternoon and fall to as low as zero tonight. Outbreaks of rain or sleet are predicted tonight paired with temperatures as low as -2 degrees with moderate winds and some frost.

Tomorrow is predicted to see a gradual rise in temperatures reaching up to 7 degrees, but a few degrees lower on high ground. There will be further outbreaks of rain, particularly in the south and east, creating more snow melt and swapping snow concerns for flood warnings. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned of these expectant floods following last week’s extreme combination , while speaking after today’s first meeting of the National Emergency Coordinating Group.

Sunday night is expected to have cold temperatures paired with clear spells, showers and sleet. Temperatures will dip to between -2 and 1 degree with some patches of frost and ice as well as potential mist and fog. Temperatures should warm up on Monday, reaching between 5 and 8 degrees. Dry, bright spells paired with misty periods and scattered showers are also expected, with a spell of rain hitting Leinster in the afternoon.

Later in the evening, rain, frost and icy patches can be expected along with dropping temperatures hitting between -2 to 2 degrees. Along with the Status Orange warning for other areas, a Status Yellow snow-ice warning for Connacht and Donegal is in place until 12 pm tomorrow.

The Taoiseach said such severe weather warnings are still in place because he didn’t want to “lull people into false sense of security”, saying people should continue to stay off the roads and only travel to work if they are working for an essential service.

