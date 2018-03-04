Some non-urgent surgeries for Monday cancelled by HSE

All non-urgent surgeries which require overnight stays for tomorrow have been cancelled but outpatient appointments will resume, according to the HSE.

They revealed that while non-urgent day surgeries are going ahead, patients who were scheduled to have non-urgent procedures that would an overnight stay have their operations cancelled.

A ll outpatient clinics are reopening tomorrow. The HSE said their biggest focus is to restore normal service as soon as possible after the HSE National Crisis Management Team (NCMT) met yesterday. Those with cancelled appointments will be contacted by hospitals to reschedule during the week.

Hospitals were unable to discharge patients that were ready to leave due to snowfall and travel conditions. “This has led to a large number of patients being delayed in hospital. We hope patients and their families understand the reasons for this and we will endeavour to facilitate their discharge as soon as possible this week,” a HSE spokesperson explained.

“It is anticipated that over the coming week, as these patients are gradually discharged, coupled with an expected increase in emergency department attendances, there will be delays in admissions with resultant increased waiting times in emergency departments.” The HSE recommends that those with suspected injuries should consider alternative services, like the Minor Injury Units across the country.

St. James’ Hospital said they intend to resume all scheduled outpatient appointments on Monday. At Wexford General Hospital, all Outpatient clinics, Radiology and Cardiac Diagnostics have been cancelled for Monday. Appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible and patients don’t need to attend or contact the hospital.

Gratitude was expressed to staff members by the HSE for going “above and beyond” their line of duty over the challenging week.

“Staff will now need a period of rest and this will impact staff rosters and service delivery over the coming week. We have commenced our recovery plan which will take us through the next ten days.

“Without this dedication and commitment our health service could not have functioned as well as it did in very difficult and testing conditions. You are a credit, not only to the health service, but to the nation as a whole.”

Online Editors