Schools and colleges to reopen on Monday 'where possible', Education Minister says
Where possible schools, colleges of further education and third level institutions will re-open on Monday, according to the Department of Education
However, it is being left to individual institutions to decide, depending on the circumstances and conditions in their area.
A Department of Education spokesperson said:"As always, schools must ensure the safety of those in their care and give due consideration to this when making a decision to re-open."
The spokesperson said the position regarding school transport services would be regularly monitored over the weekend.
"It is expected that Bus Éireann will be in a position to advise schools tomorrow evening on school transport routes that will not operate on Monday and schools will contact the families involved.
"However, some decisions on individual schools transport routes may still not be confirmed until Monday morning given changing local conditions Where possible, information on routes not running will also be provided on the website http://www.buseireann.ie".
Education Minister Richard Bruton thanked principals, teachers, students and parents who co-operated fully with the safety measures in place over the past days.
Online Editors