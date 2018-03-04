Public transport: What's running on Sunday?

Public transport continues to operate across the country today, but delays are still expected due to road conditions.

Dublin Bus are offering a limited service with more full routes running than yesterday. Services are expected to finish at 23.30 as per normal Sunday schedules. No real time service is available but customers can find updates on Twitter @dublinbusnews or call the customer service line on (01) 873 4222.

Their DoDublin Sightseeing tours are also running. The majority of Bus Éireann services are planned to operate this morning. Expressway services are running but delays can be expected. Services in the east face the most disruption due to road conditions. A full list of cancellations and service updates can be found on their website.

All services in the Northwest are running, subject to road conditions, as are city, rural and commuter routes in Limerick and Kerry. Most routes in Cork and town services in the Northeast and East - including Drogheda and Dundalk - have resumed.

A Bus Eireann spokeswoman said they will provide an update later today on school transport services, saying, "it is intended that these will operate, but are subject to local road conditions as many traverse minor roads." All services on Irish Rail are running today except for the following;

Connolly to Rosslare Europort: services will remain cancelled, and will resume on Monday

M3 Parkway to Clonsilla remains suspended, and will resume on Monday

Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh remains suspended, and will resume on Monday The Luas Green Line will operate today from 11am between Sandyford and Parnell Luas stops in both directions. The Red Line is operating from Red Cow to The Point, with no service from Red Cow to Tallaght or Saggart. All Luas Park and Rides are closed. Customers are advised to allow time to travel and be cautious at the stops, according to the Luas website.

“Maintenance teams worked through the night clearing snow on the tracks and platforms. Luas would like to thank all those who are working exceptionally hard during this severe weather period.”

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) warned drivers not to be “lulled into a false sense of security” as some road conditions remain “treacherous”.

“Road users also need to remain vigilant as the snow and ice begins to thaw. Thawing snow and slush will build up at road sides,” RSA warn on their website. “Slow down as there may be a risk of localised flooding as the thaw starts and this will increase the risk of aquaplaning.”

Meanwhile, airlines are operating as normal today at Dublin, Shannon and Cork airports.

Online Editors