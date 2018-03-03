'Please listen to the warnings' - Public urged to take care around rivers and coastal areas as snow begins to thaw

Met Éireann has downgraded the Status Red snow-ice warning to a Status Orange level, but the national forecaster has warned that serious flooding is likely over the weekend.

"Please heed the warnings and be mindful of the risk posed by a surge in river levels following the expected thaw and be mindful of the risks on exposed coastal areas," Gerard O'Flynn of the coast guard told Newstalk.

Both the RNLI and Irish Coast Guard has issued the joint warning to the public after a woman had to be rescued by passers-by at Sandycove Harbour in Dublin yesterday.

Owen Medland, RNLI manager added: "It’s been a tough few days for the country and people will want to get out and about as soon as the weather moderates. Many people rescued by RNLI lifeboat crews had no intention of entering the water in the first place.

"All too often, people’s first instinct when they see someone in trouble in the water is to go in after them. If you see someone in danger, dial 112 and ask for the Coast Guard straight away. Look for a ring buoy or something that floats that they can hold on to and throw it out to them."