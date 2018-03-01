Nurses forced to stay on mattresses at Dublin hospital as a result of Storm Emma havoc

These are crowded conditions nurses have been forced to stay in at a Dublin hospital as a result of havoc being caused by Storm Emma.

This image obtained by Independent.ie shows at least 14 mattresses cramped into a room in the education centre at Tallaght Hospital.

A source said that nurses are being accommodated in these conditions as a result of the chaos caused by the storm, with a limited number of facilities including showers. "This is no way for staff to be treated, they should be put up in proper accommodation and not forced to share a crowded room between up to 14 people. There should also be a level of privacy," the source said.

A spokeswoman for the HSE said that they could not comment specifically on Tallaght Hospital but added that hospital's around the country had been facilitating staff who were required to work. Read more: LIVE BLOG: Storm Emma hits Ireland - country goes into shutdown The spokeswoman added that staff had also been accommodated in nearby hotels in order to ensure that the hospital is able to provide a service without any disruptions.

Meanwhile, nurses in St Vincent's in Fairview, Dublin who have to stay overnight are being offered mattresses set up in a relaxation room and rooms used for training purposes. A source said that the canteen isn't open so that don't have access to hot food. They have been offered sandwiches, biscuits and bars.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin has tweeted a video of mattresses laid out for hospital staff so that they can continue to work in the morning. The video has been widely shared online as people pay tribute to the hospital staff who are going above and beyond to care for patients during Storm Emma.

Many of our amazing hospital staff are sleeping overnight in the Mater so they can care for patients tomorrow. #StormEmma



Give this as many retweets as you can before they get up in the morning



Video cred to @cirdowling#ThankYou pic.twitter.com/DpiPLl9L73 — The Mater Foundation (@TheMaterFoundat) March 1, 2018 Health care staff who have been unable to get to work were told earlier this week that the days would be taken from their annual leave.

A spokesperson for Tallaght Hospital did not return calls for a request for comment.

A memo had been sent to HSE staff saying they would have to use annual leave if they couldn’t make it into work as Storm Emma and the Beast from the East strike the country. However, Health Minister Simon Harris has now said anyone who cannot get to work or whose work place is closed will “receive emergency leave with pay and will not have to make up time”.

The Defence Forces have also deployed some 250 troops across the country to offer a wide range of assistance to communities and aiding the HSE. "The majority of tasking are in support of the HSE ensuring that key staff can get to hospitals and to house bound patients," a Defence Force spokesman said.

"We have supported Temple St Children’s Hospital in Dublin getting key staff to work as well as hospitals in Louth, Wexford, Waterford, Cork and Kildare," they added.

