Tomorrow will not be a 'normal Monday' according to the National Emergency Coordination Group. Here is all you need to know if you need to leave the house tomorrow.

'Not a normal Monday' - All you need to know about public transport, airports and roads as the country returns to work

Dublin Bus said it expects to operate a full service tomorrow, following impacted frequency and diversions this weekend due to the adverse weather.

The public transport service also confirmed that time real time passenger information will not be available to passengers again until full service is resumed. Read more: 'Not likely' schools will open in areas worst affected by Storm Emma Bus Éireann have resumed the majority of their routes, but have advised that these services are subject to change and are dependent on road conditions.

Passengers have been warned to expect delays on Bus Éireann expressway services. X2 services from Wexford to Dublin and Dublin Airport will operate first departure at 02:00 Monday Morning. All Bus Éireann services in the North West and South West are operating with exception of Route 350, which is only operating between Galway and Ballyvaughan.

Services in the East and South East are operating with the following exceptions: Route 70, Dundalk – Drogheda – Navan – Athboy – Mullingar; Route 105, Drogheda - Ashbourne - Ratoath – Blanchardstown; Route 107, Navan - Kingscourt - Kells; Route 109B Dublin – Kilmessan – Trim; Route 111A, Cavan – Athboy – Delvin; Route 120, Dublin - Clane - Prosperous - Edenderry - Tullamore and return; Route 124, Dublin – Portlaoise. All routes are currently being assessed. Route 132, Dublin - Tullow – Bunclody has been cancelled, but this will be under review tomorrow morning.

Eurolines Routes 871 and 880 will operate tomorrow, but passengers are advised to prepare for delays. As for railway services, Iarnród Éireann will operate full service tomorrow on all intercity, DART and commuter routes except Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh and Waterford to Limerick Junction. Both routes will resume on Tuesday and bus transfers will operate in their place.

All Irish airports including Dublin, Cork, Kerry, Shannon, Belfast and Ireland West are back in service, but passengers are still being advised by airlines to check the status of their service before leaving for the airport, as some flights are still subject to delays and cancellations.

Irish Ferries and Stena Line Ferries travelling to both England and France are expected to operate tomorrow, but due to earlier adverse weather, all sailings are subject to disruption.

In other travel updates, the Luas Green Line is currently operating from Sandyford to Broombridge in both directions and Upper O’Connell to Broombridge has been opened, with a frequency every 30 minutes. There is no service between Sandyford and Brides Glen. The Red Line is running between The Point and Red Cow with stops at a frequency of every 30 minutes, but there are no services between Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart. The Connonlly Luas stop remains closed.

On Monday, the Green Line will operate from Brides Glen to Broombridge. The Red Line will operate from The Point to Tallaght and Saggart (a replacement bus service will serve the Belgard to Saggart Stops. The bus service will commence at same time as tram service).

Services are set to commence as scheduled on Monday. The Green Line will run every 5 to 10 minutes (Sandyford – Parnell – Sandyford) and every 10 to 15 mins (O’ Connell Upper to Broombridge and Brides Glen to Sandyford) Red Line from The Point to Tallaght will run every 5 to 10 minutes.

Park and Ride facilities will be open but slush may remain in some areas. Although a gradual thaw has seen road conditions improve slowly, the AA Roadwatch has warned that snow and ice are still an issue on many routes. The M7 is closed northbound between J10 Naas South and J9 Naas North to allow for the clearing of snow, with expected delays to follow.

Until further notice, motorists are being advised to avoid the M7/N7 between J8 and J10 Naas South during peak times due to lying snow. Gardaí have advised that the Old N7 is suitable between Newbridge and Naas, but the route is currently down one lane. Transport Minister Shane Ross said tomorrow “will not bring normal driving conditions” even though most roads have been cleared and gritted. In particular he pointed to the N7, saying: “Do not use the carriageway during peak traffic times this evening (Sunday) or tomorrow morning (Monday) and when you do use it, please exercise the utmost caution.”

“The N7 is not a motorway and has various frontage entrances which are still restricted due to large quantities of snow. As visibility will be restricted drivers on the mainline need to slow down and take extra care as motorists accessing the carriage way will be doing so from a standing start.” Mr Ross said that as snow melts the resulting water may freeze and salting may not remove the ice that forms. “It is also likely that water will be unable to get to the drainage system in places so some pounding of water onto the carriageway is inevitable.”

He added: “I would also advise motorists to be aware of the dangers of driving in fog, a hazard that we often neglect to give sufficient attention to. Though the worst of the extreme weather is over we still need to be very vigilant on our roads as we continue to deal with the clean-up. When on the road stay safe and slow down. ” Gardaí in Kildare have warned against travelling between Kill and Straffan due to large amounts of snow still in the area this evening. Extreme caution should be taken on main routes around Naas, Clane, Leixlip and Kildare Town as many are down to one lane. Many of the county’s secondary routes still remain impassable. Those looking to take the N80 in Carlow Town between Dr Cullen Park and Athy Rd are advised to take alternative routes as the area remains closed due to a serious incident on Sunday evening.

Other road closures include the Roundwood/Kilmacanoge Rd (R755) in Wicklow which is currently being treated and the Clogheen/Lismore Rd (R668) which is closed due to treacherous conditions. As for Dublin, secondary routes and estates are still impassable in many parts in the south and west of the city, particularly in Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Crumlin and Blanchardstown. AA Roadwatch is advising people to drive with care on main routes as well, as conditions are still slushy. Dublin drivers are also warned to head caution at the traffic lights at the junction of East Wall Rd and Sheriff St as they are out of action.

AA Roadwatch is reminding drivers to fully clear all snow from cars before starting a journey and to stick to main routes, as they are most likely to have been treated. Drivers are advised to drive slower, be cautious and remember that it can take up to ten times longer to stop in icy or snowy conditions. While the motorway network is largely clear significant lane restrictions remain in place in other areas and motorists are asked to exercise caution and drive at appropriate speeds. In urban areas motorists are asked to travel at low speeds ad to watch for cyclists and pedestrians who may be on the road due to blocked footpaths. Cyclists and pedestrians are asked to wear high-visibility clothing.

Online Editors