No mass on Sunday if conditions still dangerous, Catholic church says
The Archdiocese of Dublin has said there is no obligation for people to attend Sunday mass if weather conditions are still poor tomorrow.
In a statement issued this morning it said:
"Where weather conditions make it unsafe or where road conditions make it dangerous, imprudent or difficult, there is no obligation to attend Sunday Mass this weekend."
However the church recommends where worshippers can't attend, they should watch mass on TV or online:
"When people are unable to attend Mass it is recommended that they view or listen to the Mass on-line, on television or radio or that they spend a time in prayer as individuals or as a family."
"Where serious conditions of access or safety arise regarding a Church building, the Parish Priest or Rector may decide that a Church may remain closed even on Sunday."
