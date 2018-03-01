News Storm Emma

Thursday 1 March 2018

Need a bus, Luas, plane or train today? Here's what you need to know

We will bring you live updates throughout the day

The Beast from the East makes it way west. Picture: Paul Mealey in Charlestown, Co Mayo
Independent.ie Newsdesk

If you need to catch a bus. train or plane this morning here is everything you need to know - we will be bringing you all of the latest travel updates as the country prepares to go into shutdown for Storm Emma.

Dublin Bus

Dublin Bus have suspended all services on Thursday and Friday.

Luas

Luas has finished service for the day and will not operate on Friday due to the Red Alert.

Bus

Bus Éireann have cancelled all services including Expressway services in light of the updated weather warning.

Most private operators are expected to cancel routes and customers are advised to check with them directly.

Irish Rail

Irish Rail is running a reduced service until Thursday at 2pm when services will begin to wind down and there will be no  rail or DART services on Friday.

Airports

Cork and Dublin airports are experiencing delays, cancellations and significant disruption to services.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus have cancelled multiple flights out of Dublin and Cork on Thursday, March 1st. Knock-on delays are expected.

Independent.ie Travel Editor Pól Ó Conghaile is providing live updates here.

Roads

The AA is updating road conditions around the country with several problem spots already noted.

In Cork conditions are poor with gardaí reporting poor conditions on the N25 in particularly but extreme care is needed on all routes.

Difficult driving conditions in Waterford City and County this morning following heavy snowfall overnight.

In Dublin, snow is lying on routes around the city and county, especially on routes around the north and north-west of the city and county, so caution is needed. Conditions are "treacherous" along parts of the M1, M50 and on the N3 according to the AA.

Routes around Wicklow are dangerous due to the snow and ice and  routes are closed or have been advised as no-go areas including the Old Military Road.

In Meath strong winds and snow in Trim are making visibility poor.

A lot of snow is lying in Mullingar and Athlone in Westmeath, the AA notes.

Poor conditions are also noted in Galway, Offally, Kildare, Roscommon and Leitrim.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) have urged people not to travel unless it is an emergency situation as conditions are set to worsen throughout the day.

Further updates from the AA can be found here.

