If you need to catch a bus. train or plane this morning here is everything you need to know - we will be bringing you all of the latest travel updates as the country prepares to go into shutdown for Storm Emma.

Need a bus, Luas, plane or train today? Here's what you need to know

Dublin Bus Dublin Bus have suspended all services on Thursday and Friday.

Luas Luas has finished service for the day and will not operate on Friday due to the Red Alert. Bus Bus Éireann have cancelled all services including Expressway services in light of the updated weather warning.

Most private operators are expected to cancel routes and customers are advised to check with them directly. ALL road passenger & school transport services cancelled Thurs, Mar 1 due to national red weather alert #StormEmma #BeastfromEast @rtenews — Bus Eireann (@Buseireann) March 1, 2018 Irish Rail Irish Rail is running a reduced service until Thursday at 2pm when services will begin to wind down and there will be no rail or DART services on Friday.

Update: Service information for Thurs 1st March - please check for service alterations and final trains on all routes ahead of lunchtime suspension of train services #BeastFromTheEast #sneachta https://t.co/j2V9nUJMK6 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) February 28, 2018 Airports Cork and Dublin airports are experiencing delays, cancellations and significant disruption to services. Ryanair and Aer Lingus have cancelled multiple flights out of Dublin and Cork on Thursday, March 1st. Knock-on delays are expected.

Independent.ie Travel Editor Pól Ó Conghaile is providing live updates here. Roads The AA is updating road conditions around the country with several problem spots already noted.

In Cork conditions are poor with gardaí reporting poor conditions on the N25 in particularly but extreme care is needed on all routes.

Difficult driving conditions in Waterford City and County this morning following heavy snowfall overnight.

In Dublin, snow is lying on routes around the city and county, especially on routes around the north and north-west of the city and county, so caution is needed. Conditions are "treacherous" along parts of the M1, M50 and on the N3 according to the AA. Routes around Wicklow are dangerous due to the snow and ice and routes are closed or have been advised as no-go areas including the Old Military Road.

In Meath strong winds and snow in Trim are making visibility poor. A lot of snow is lying in Mullingar and Athlone in Westmeath, the AA notes.

Poor conditions are also noted in Galway, Offally, Kildare, Roscommon and Leitrim. Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) have urged people not to travel unless it is an emergency situation as conditions are set to worsen throughout the day. Further updates from the AA can be found here.

