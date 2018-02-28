Need a bus, Luas, plane or train in the morning? Here's what you need to know

Independent.ie

Are you hoping to catch a bus, Luas, plane or train in the morning? Here are the latest travel updates as the country prepares to go into shutdown for Storm Emma.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/storm-emma/need-a-bus-luas-plane-or-train-in-the-morning-heres-what-you-need-to-know-36656320.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36650576.ece/6efe2/AUTOCROP/h342/download%201.jpg