Need a bus, Luas, plane or train in the morning? Here's what you need to know
Are you hoping to catch a bus, Luas, plane or train in the morning? Here are the latest travel updates as the country prepares to go into shutdown for Storm Emma.
- Dublin Bus are ceasing operations at 7pm this evening and will not be in operation tomorrow (Thursday). They will review the situation for Friday
- Bus Éireann will have no buses running in Munster or Leinster tomorrow. Buses will operate in Connacht and Ulster subject to local conditions.
- Most private bus operators have indicated they will not be operating.
- Luas will run limited services (every 30 minutes) until lunchtime tomorrow.
- Irish Rail will operate services in the morning (except not through the Phoenix Park tunnel), but will begin to wind down operations in Munster and Leinster at noon,with all services ceased by 2pm.
- The situation at airports will be kept under review. Passengers are advised to check their individual airlines.
- On the roads, AA Roadwatch and gardaí are warning people to drive extra slowly and with caution. AA Roadwatch will be updating their travel feed live.
All schools and third level education institutions will be shut in Munster and Leinster tomorrow. Schools in Ulster and Connacht may decide on closures on a case by case basis.
- More details on travel updates here: Storm Emma Travel Updates: Ryanair cancels all flights from Dublin Airport
Employers have been urged to consider if they must remain open, being conscious of the need that staff get home by 4pm.
