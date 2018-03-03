GARDAI will increase patrols and manpower in the area of West Dublin which was the scene of a looting spree.

More gardai for area which saw looting and vehicle fires

Assistant Commissioner David Sheehan condemned the attack on a Lidl supermarket and said the area will receive “particular attention” in the coming days.

Speaking after a National Emergency Coordination Group meeting, Mr Sheahan said he believes the looting and destruction of the supermarket was a “one-off” incident which was not replicated around the country. He also confirmed six cars were burnt out in the same area of Fortunes Town in West Dublin.

“I have to say across the country, and I have reviewed all matters this morning, this seems to be a one-off incident and let’s hope that it remains that way,” he said. “Certainly we will be giving that particular area again now tonight and the next couple of days,” he added.

Mr Sheahan also thanked the members of the Defence Forces, Civil Defence and local authorities who assisted gardai in getting to the scene. “This happened in the space of a 90 minute period last night and the biggest challenge we had was getting to the scene because some of it was inaccessible but like I’ve said with the assistance of our colleagues in the Defence Forces and Civil Defence and the local authority as well we were able to get our people to it and deal with the situation,” he said.

