Tomorrow will not be a 'normal Monday' according to the National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG) and it is 'not likely' that schools in the worst affected areas will reopen.

More details on schools not opening tomorrow as they battle aftermath of Storm Emma

In a series of tweets on the MerrionStreet.ie account, the government have confirmed that while the country is slowing returning to normality, some areas will take longer than others.

In areas where the snow has cleared checks are being made on school premises and with bus operators to see how feasible reopening will be. The Government says that this is being done on a 'case-by-case' basis and decisions will be passed on parents locally.

Schools in areas where it is feasible have been checking their premises today and linking with school bus operators in order to make decision about opening tomorrow. This is being done on a case by case basis and decisions will be communicated to parents locally. @HousingPress https://t.co/ONu3xB8RG4 — MerrionStreet.ie (@merrionstreet) March 4, 2018 However, in the areas worst affected by Storm Emma, things may not return to normal. According to MerrionStreet.ie, it is 'not likely that schools will open tomorrow in the areas worst affected, such as Wexford, West Wicklow and North Kildare.'

IOn Wexford all secondary schools are closed tomorrow, while only a small number of primary schools have confirmed they will be open. According to South East Radio, Marshalstown National School and St Leonard's National School will be open.

All Primary and Secondary Schools in Wexford Town will be closed on Monday. In Wicklow a large number of schools are closed but a number of schools around Bray and Wicklow town will be open.

In Kildare, all secondary schools in Naas are closed as is Salesian College Celbridge.

In a statement this evening, Kildare County Council said: "We strongly advise each school and college to carry out their own risk assessment in advance of planned re-opening tomorrow, Monday, particularly in North Kildare. Road conditions in North Kildare will remain particularly challenging throughout Monday."

In all cases parents are advised to check their school's Facebook page or cobntact the school for confirmation of their status tomorrow. Motorists are also advised that the roads will be different to a 'normal Monday commute'.

From reports received, it is not likely that schools will open tomorrow in the areas worst affected, such as Wexford, West Wicklow and North Kildare. The normal Monday commute will be very different also. Where possible, we are asking people to use public transport. #stormemma https://t.co/uKUexX9KTy — MerrionStreet.ie (@merrionstreet) March 4, 2018 It will be far from 'business as usual' tomorrow although most schools and businesses are expected to reopen. Commuters are being asked to avoid the M7 which still has only one lane open near Naas.

And business owners are being urged to stagger opening times in a bid to avoid normal rush hour traffic volumes. Chairman of he NECG, Sean Hogan, said: "Where possible we are asking people to use public transport." Employers and employees are asked to consider staggering opening and start times to reduce peak volumes of commuter traffic as well as options for working from home. Clearly some employees will not be able to travel and we ask for flexibility and understanding. #stormemma https://t.co/fUPYn74tP9 — MerrionStreet.ie (@merrionstreet) March 4, 2018 Ina statement this evening, Bus Eireann said: "Bus Éireann school transport services will resume tomorrow morning, March 5, dependent on local road conditions and possible school closures.

"Bus Éireann transport over 116,000 school children every day, operating 3,000 vehicles on 6,000 school routes. "Many of these services operate in rural areas, and on minor routes - and in certain parts of the country, these roads remain in a very poor condition or are impassable. "Given the ongoing Status Orange warning in some areas until noon tomorrow, there is likely to be disruption, particularly in parts of the East, South and Southeast.

Bus Éireann has announced that school transport services will definitely not operate to the following schools tomorrow and others may also not operate and the situation remains under review. Wicklow Baltinglass Post Primary – Wicklow

Blessington Post Primary - Wicklow Rathdrum Primary and Post Primary schools - Wicklow Dunlavin Post Primary - Wicklowv Rathdrum Primary and Post Primary Schools - Wicklow

Dublin Route 3200 Inchicore GS route cancelled St Michael’s School, Leopardstown

Our Lady of Good Counsel, Drimnagh St. Roses, Tallaght Scoil Mochua – Clondalkin

Solas Chriost – Tallaght St Marks - Tallaght Offaly Edenderry Post Primary Schools

Birr Post Primary School Killina Post primary school Cork Route 202 – Begleys forge/Corron Cross/to Ballincollig

Wexford New Ross Post Primary Schools Ramsgrange Post Primary

