Lotto winners' dash to collect €3.4 million fortune before Beast from the East battered Ireland

Lucky Lotto winners rushed to pick up their collective €3.4 million fortune yesterday before the 'Beast from the East' hit Ireland.

The nine punters made the dash from Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Mayo, Tipperary and Wicklow to the National Lottery's headquarters to collect their winnings before the dangerous driving conditions set in.

Mother and son David and Ellen Carroll are definitely not experiencing a midweek slump today, as they picked up the €60,174 winnings that their family syndicate scooped in the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus on Saturday. David explained that they were eager to make the journey from their home in Cork City before they prepared to batten down the hatches.

“There was great excitement at home last Saturday when we won and we wanted to get to the National Lottery as quick as we could before the storms hit. “We said we’d take the chance and get the train to Dublin because it’s anybody’s guess how the weather will go this week,” he said.

They bought their winning Quick Pick ticket in the Bookstation store in Blackpool Shopping Centre in Cork City. Other happy winners in the Lottery's HQ in the capital yesterday were a Dublin couple who plan to pay off their mortgage after netting the €1 million Daily Million prize on February 21 and a Mayo man who plans to get on the property ladder after striking it lucky in the EuroMillions on February 16.

It was a bittersweet win for a won syndicate for Kerry, they won €333,913 through the EuroMillions Match 5 + Lucky Star prize on February 13 but were just one lucky star away from winning the incredible €138 million EuroMillions jackpot. A National Lottery spokesperson said the offices were buzzing as people rushed to collect their fortunes before the bad weather kicked in.

They said: “This was one of the busiest days we have had in the Winner’s Room in a long time.

"There is no doubt the weather was a factor. Players were keen to get their hands on their cheques before the Beast from the East made travel impossible!”

Tonight's jackpot is worth an estimated €2.5 million, play in store, on the National Lottery App or online by 7:45pm this evening for your chance to win.

Online Editors